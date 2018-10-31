These pumpkins, paying tribute to the Humbolt Broncos hockey team and Abbotsford Police Const. John Davidson, were carved by Rick Chong of Abbotsford.

Intricately carved pumpkins honour fallen B.C. police officer, Humboldt tragedy

Rick Chong of Abbotsford features 30 creations in Halloween display

Abbotsford resident Rick Chong has created a series of intricately carved pumpkins that include tributes to some Canadian tragedies that took place within the last year.

Chong’s 30-pumpkin display features a tribute to Abbotsford Police officer Const. John Davidson, who was fatally shot in the line of duty on Nov. 6, 2017, at the age of 53.

It also includes a tribute to the Humboldt Broncos hockey team from Saskatchewan, whose bus was involved in a collision with a semi-truck in April, resulting in the deaths of 16 people and injuries to 13 others.

The Abbotsford Police Department gave a shout-out to Chong today on its Twitter and Facebook accounts.

