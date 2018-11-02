Funeral to be held for 97-year-old synagogue attack victim

The suspect, Robert Bowers, pleaded not guilty Thursday to federal charges that could result in a death sentence

A 97-year-old woman who was the oldest victim of the Pittsburgh synagogue massacre will be laid to rest at the end of a wrenching, weeklong series of funerals.

Rose Mallinger’s funeral was scheduled for Friday. She was among 11 victims gunned down in the deadliest attack on Jews in U.S. history. Her daughter was among six wounded.

The suspect, Robert Bowers, pleaded not guilty Thursday to federal charges that could result in a death sentence. Bowers, 46, was arraigned on a 44-count indictment charging him with murder, hate crimes, obstructing the practice of religion and other crimes.

It was his second brief appearance in a federal courtroom since authorities say he opened fire Saturday at Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh’s Squirrel Hill neighbourhood.

“Yes!” Bowers said in a loud voice when asked if he understood the charges.

READ MORE: Pittsburgh synagogue suspect pleads not guilty

Authorities say Bowers raged against Jews during and after the massacre. He remains jailed without bail.

University of Pittsburgh Medical Center said Friday that the two most seriously injured victims have been moved out of the intensive care unit. Hospital officials said a 70-year-old man was upgraded from critical to stable condition, while a 40-year-old police officer remains in stable.

The officer was previously identified as Timothy Matson, who suffered multiple gunshot wounds. The wounded congregant is Daniel Leger, a nurse and hospital chaplain.

A 61-year-old woman also remains hospitalized in stable condition.

The city’s Jewish community began burying its dead Tuesday as thousands of mourners attended services for a beloved family doctor and two brothers. The funerals have continued each day since.

Mallinger had attended Tree of Life for more than 60 years.

It was the “centre of her very active life,” her family said in a statement distributed by University of Pittsburgh Medical Center. “Her involvement with the synagogue went beyond the Jewish religion. … It was her place to be social, to be active and to meet family and friends.”

Though advanced in years, Mallinger always stood during services. She faithfully attended, accompanied by her whole family on major holidays.

“She retained her sharp wit, humour and intelligence until the very last day,” the family statement said. “She did everything she wanted to do in her life.”

Maryclaire Dale, The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Trudeau to apologize for 1864 hanging of Tsilhqot’in chiefs
Next story
No changes planned to assisted-death law, Ottawa says after dying woman’s plea

Just Posted

Turn your clocks back: Daylight Saving time ends Sunday

Don’t forget to turn back your clock, change your batteries

Bulkley Valley food producers asked to develop climate change strategy

Registration due Nov. 7 for workshop that will show producers regional climate change projections.

Electoral reform poll

What’s your first choice in the electoral reform referendum?

Vote twice

Even if you vote no in the flawed electoral reform referendum, vote again on a new system.

Why I’m voting Yes to Proportional Representation – a matter of rural, northern values

Local Stikine NDP MLA Doug Donaldson makes the case for proportional representation.

The different meanings behind organic labels

Prices for organic foods are generally higher than those that don’t sport an organic label

No changes planned to assisted-death law, Ottawa says after dying woman’s plea

A non-profit group that advocates for the rights of dying Canadians says a Nova Scotia woman has “changed the national conversation” about medically assisted deaths in Canada

B.C. Premier’s Awards to civil servants who were key in 2017 flood, fire relief

The premier’s office says staff at the centre demonstrated outstanding performance, teamwork and dedication to public safety during both emergencies.

B.C. Liberals file conflict complaint against David Eby

NDP changing recall rules as campaigns to remove MLAs set to start

Top court rejects group’s attempt to stop B.C. referendum as campaign underway

B.C. Appeal Court Justice Gregory Fitch says there was no merit to the association’s argument that disputed the lower court’s ruling

B.C. hunters slapped with hefty fine after illegal kill

Two Lower Mainland hunters were fined $1,000 last week near Princeton.

Video: These trick-or-treaters aren’t ‘moosing’ around

A pair of hungry moose were caught on camera snacking on some Halloween treats.

Fashion Fridays: 5 Ways to Wear Your Turtleneck

Kim XO lets you know how to take back control of your closet during Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

Fundraising run to begin Friday for B.C. Paralympian

A fundraiser is scheduled to start Nov. 2 in Penticton in support of a Vancouver Island Paralympian.

Most Read