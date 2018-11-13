Witset Movie Nights poster. (Contributed photo)

Witset movie nights bring families together to support community groups

The Lion King will be shown at the next movie night on Nov. 16.

The Moricetown Community Action Fundraising Group will be hosting movie nights once a month in the feast hall at the Witset band office.

Proceeds from the event will go toward a different community group each month.

The first movie night took place last week and raised about $300 Moricetown Community Action Fundraising Group member Charmayne Nikal said.

About 30 people attended the last showing of Haunted Mansion Nikal said.

“A lot of people don’t have means of transportation to get in and out of Smithers,” Nikal said. “We just thought it would help bridge that gap and bring some positivity to the community.

Witset Community Economic Development used a $2,500 grant from the Victoria Foundation to purchase a high definition projector and sound system for the movie nights.

The money raised from the first movie night went towards an afterschool soccer program and ski clubs.

The Lion King will be shown at the next movie night on Nov. 16. Funds from the night will go towards the local hockey team’s trip to Prince George for a tournament in March of next year.

Admission to movie night is $2.

Classic theatre food such as popcorn, candy bags and drinks will cost a $1 each. Hot dogs cost $2.

The show starts at 6 p.m.

