Tara Cheyenne performs at Della Herman Theatre

By Michael Grace-Dacosta

Photos: Cheyenne one-woman performance explores themes of motherhood, trauma, using comedy and dance

One of the many interactions Tara Cheyenne had with the audience at Della Herman Theatre on Nov. 16. Michael Grace-Dacosta photo
Jeanette Kotowich was the opening act for Tara Cheyenne last Friday. Michael Grace-Dacosta photo
Jeanette Kotowich performs the interpretive dance Elosie. Michael Grace-Dacosta photo
Jeanette Kotowich. Michael Grace-Dacosta photo
Tara Cheyenne with through a wide range of emotions during her one woman dance performance. Michael Grace-Dacosta photo
Tara Cheyenne show comments on society’s addiction to technology. Michael Grace-Dacosta photo
Tara Cheyenne tries to remember what she was saying. Michael Grace-Dacosta photo

Brett Kissel comes to Smithers

