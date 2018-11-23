VAWIR Committee members Marsha Moore, Marietta McKay, Bev Azak, Faith Tait, Millie Percival with award presenter JR LaRose. Nisga’a Lisims government photo

Nisga’a committee awarded for response to violence against women

The Nisga’a Violence Against Women in Relationships Committee was singled out as this year’s winner.

A Nisga’a committee was presented with a provincial award for their response to violence against women in the Nass Valley.

Sponsored through a partnership program by the Ending Violence Association of BC and the BC Lions, the third annual Be More Than a Bystander Award recognizes outstanding contributions of community members taking significant steps to end gender-based violence.

The Nisga’a Violence Against Women in Relationships Committee (VAWIR) was singled out as this year’s winner for their dedication to increase safety and wellness in the valley, while addressing issues of domestic and secual violence through collaboration.

In a press release EVA noted VAWIR has developed a coordinated response to specific needs of the culture and hisotry of the Nisga’a people, in keeping with traditional teachings based on principles of respect and compassion.

The Be More Than A Bystander program between EVA BC and the BC Lions aims to showcase sports icons using their status and public profile to create awareness about gender-based violence. EVA BC works with communities across BC to end violence against women and children, supporting more than 300 programs and initiatives that respond to sexual and domestic violence, child abuse, and criminal harassment.

