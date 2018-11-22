Mz. Judged 2018 was an amazing evening to raise funds for Northern Society for Domestic Peace.

It was another successful night for Mz. Judged.

It only comes once every two years, and the sold out fifth edition at a Prestige Hudson Bay Lodge Saturday night made sure the anxious anticipation was worth it. The fundraiser for Northern Society for Domestic Peace raised $36,500. On top of that, there was a donation of $25,000 by former contestant Mz. Franzi-Peak aka Ben Forsyth.

The winner of the pageant for 2018 was Mz. Fedup, who also goes by Ethan McKinnon. Her crowd interaction during a rousing song put her over the top.

Top fundraiser Mz. Polly Tooshin, who has also be known as former Telkwa Mayor Darcy Repen, was awarded the prize of Mz. Industrious.

All funds go towards men’s programs to end violence against women.

 

Mz. Tammi B. Good shows she is a great – if somewhat salacious – baker. Chris Gareau photos

Newly crowned Mz. Judged, Mz. Fedup, who also goes by Ethan McKinnon.

The staff at Northern Society for Domestic Peace also got into the act Saturday night.

Mz. Polly Tooshin, who has also be known as former Telkwa Mayor Darcy Repen, was awarded the prize of Mz. Industrious as top fundraiser.

Mz. Steak, aka local school trustee Frank Farrell, gave a passionate performance.

Top five finalists in the 2018 Mz Judged in Smithers Nov. 17.

The crowd stays engaged in the showcase of talent and beauty throughout the evening. See more photos and video at interior-news.com

