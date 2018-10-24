Mz. Judged 2018 meet and greet

The sold out pageant raises money for programs that seek to end domestic abuse

Some contestants for this year’s Mz. Judged pageant held a meet and greet at Bulkley Valley Brewery on Oct. 19.

The Mz. Judged pageant is a fundraiser for the Northern Society for Domestic Peace programs that provide counseling for men who are want to address their own experiences of abuse/violence in their relationships.

In the event, men participate in a pageant dressed as women but they are not meant to be portraying drag or trans women.

The pageant will take place at 7 p.m. on Nov. 17 at the Prestige Hudson Bay Lodge.