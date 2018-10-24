(Left to right) Frederick Lawal, Frank Farrell, Tom Searby, Chris Blois and Trevor Hewitt. (Michael Grace-Dacosta photo)

Mz. Judged 2018 meet and greet

The sold out pageant raises money for programs that seek to end domestic abuse

Some contestants for this year’s Mz. Judged pageant held a meet and greet at Bulkley Valley Brewery on Oct. 19.

The Mz. Judged pageant is a fundraiser for the Northern Society for Domestic Peace programs that provide counseling for men who are want to address their own experiences of abuse/violence in their relationships.

In the event, men participate in a pageant dressed as women but they are not meant to be portraying drag or trans women.

The pageant will take place at 7 p.m. on Nov. 17 at the Prestige Hudson Bay Lodge.

