Double bill I can’t remember the word for I can’t remember and Eloise

Female artists pushing performance in new and hilarious directions in Smithers on Friday.

Female artists are pushing performance in new (and hilarious) directions in Smithers on Friday, Nov. 16th at the Della Herman Theatre.

The BV Concert Association presents this exciting double-bill that begins with Jeanette Kotowich’s Eloise, a dance that is cheeky, glamorous, and honest in its examination of Indigenous cultural identity. Then the audience will go on a journey with I can’t remember the word for I can’t remember, a one-woman powerhouse performance exploring dance, theatre, comedy, motherhood and the slippage of memory.

Eloise is a character-derived dance performance choreographed, written and performed by Jeanette Kotowich. Jeanette brings insight to the practice of honouring traditional territory. Eloise invites the audience to witness protocol with sincerity, hilarity, and gratitude. Through paralleling the irreverent against reverence, the performance experience is a provocation, asking the question ‘How do we give thanks?’

As the show tours to different parts of B.C., it adapts to encompass local protocol and language into her piece. For the Smithers performance, Jeanette has been working with guidance from Witsuwit’en community members.

Jeanette Kotowich is a Vancouver based, mixed blood Cree Métis, professional dance artist and choreographer. She holds her Bachelor of Fine Arts from Simon Fraser University. Jeanette creates work as an independent dance artist & choreographer. She is currently creating a full-length, innovative collaborative performance called Valley , co-directed with senior Maroi artist, Charles Koroneho. Honouring her Saskatchewan Cree Métis heritage as a source of inspiration and reference point in her work, Jeanette is passionate about investigating a blend of contemporary and Indigenous practices.

Jeanette coordinates for the annual Coastal First Nations Dance Festival, is a member of the Full Circle First Nations Performing Arts Ensemble, the Indigenous Performing Art Alliance & a founding board member/secretary for Savage Society.

I can’t remember the word for I can’t remember premiered in Vancouver earlier this year and is the latest chapter in Artistic Director Tara Cheyenne Friedenberg’s ongoing exploration of characters. This new solo show is a wrought blend of dance, gesture and theater. Tara reveals and provokes assumptions about memory and identity. Through comedy, awareness and struggle, Tara examines her own experience as a woman, a homosapien and a mother. This performance has been reviewed as “Stand-up comedy with dance breaks.”

BVCA notes for our audience that there is some coarse language in Tara’s dance / theatre piece.

“But I must say it’s very relatable and funny,” says board member Shannon Finnegan. “Who hasn’t ever had the urge to swear at your phone?”

Tara is a choreographer, performer, educator, and Artistic Director of Tara Cheyenne Performance. Based in Vancouver, she has been creating and performing her unique brand of hybrid dance-theatre for the past decade and is known for her expert blending of comedy, dynamic physicality, and character work. Tara has been nominated for several Jessie and Ovation awards for her theatrical choreography and is a 2014 recipient of the Chrystal Dance Prize.

Tara is no stranger to Smithers audiences and dancers. BVCA has presented her works, Goggles & Highgate in past seasons. Her movement workshops are highly sought after and inspirational to local participants.

Both artists are committed to developing a relationship with our local community. The performance will conclude with a facilitated talk-back with the artists, giving the audience a chance to ask their questions.

Jeanette is teaching a jigging workshop in Witset on Thursday, Nov 15. Tara is teaching a character workshop in Smithers on Saturday, Nov 17.

“This evening melds dance, theatre and comedy. We are designing a multi-faceted opportunity: presentation of these artists’ newest work, a chance for the audience to talk with the artists and workshops for artist interactions with our community,” says BVCA Artistic Director Miriam Colvin.

Friday, Nov 16th: Double bill: Eloise and TCP

● Della Herman Theatre

● Show starts at 7:30 p.m.

● Tickets at Mountain Eagle Books: $25 adult, $20 senior, $16 youth

● For more info on workshops: bvca.me

–Submitted story