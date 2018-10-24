Celebrating the Human Body as a Canvas

Opening reception Friday and talk with the artist who captured the art of tattoos Saturday.

The upcoming exhibition at Smithers Art Gallery features ‘The Passionate Ink; Celebrating the Human Body as a Canvass for Art’ by Dwight Magee in the Main Gallery and ‘Freehand Oddities’ by James Van der Meulen in the Mini Gallery.

Dwight Magee

In mid-2016, Dwight Magee completed work on a photographic exhibit entitled ‘The Passionate Ink.’ The exhibit is a 20×24 framed collection of 75 men, women and couples from around the Pacific Northwest who came together and collaborated with Magee by posing in the nude to share their tattoos.

Tattoos are used to define who we are and not surprisingly to serve as reminders of significant milestones in our life. Tattoos have evolved into a legitimate artform and ‘The Passionate Ink’ is a celebration of the human body as a canvass for art attempts to share that artwork which for the most part remains unseen due to our inherent modesty of our bodies.

James Van der Meulen

James Van der Meulen has brought together a collection of ink drawings. Freehand Oddities are original pieces created out of spontaneity that inspire thought and will bring about emotion and feelings of bewilderment and wonder.

Exhibition Dates: Oct. 24 – Nov. 21.

Opening Reception: Friday, Oct. 26 7-9 p.m.

Meet the artists at the opening reception – all welcome, free admission, light refreshments provided.

Artist Talk with Dwight Magee: Saturday, Oct. 27 1-2 p.m.

Please come by and listen to the story behind Dwight’s show. Dwight will discuss how he found people to be photographed and how the subjects photographed changed their own perception of themselves.

Gallery Hours:

Tuesday-Friday 10-5, Saturday 12-4

(Sunday & Monday: Closed)

Admission by donation

Artists’ Statements & Bios: at smithersart.org.

Previous story
B.C. vegan butcher to appear on Dragons’ Den
Next story
Mz. Judged 2018 meet and greet

Just Posted

$686,000 for Upper Skeena Rec Centre Gitxsan bioheat

The massive new Rec Centre will be biomass heated, saving cost and reducing emissions.

Mz. Judged 2018 meet and greet

The sold out pageant raises money for programs that seek to end domestic abuse

Celebrating the Human Body as a Canvas

Opening reception Friday and talk with the artist who captured the art of tattoos Saturday.

Smithers Art Gallery’s 6×6 fundraiser returns

Close to 300 local artists of all ages donated over 350 pieces to the gallery for a silent auction.

Bill Goodacre says goodbye

The Smithers council member received Smithers’ highest honour: the Freedom of the Municipality.

VIDEO: ‘The Hockey Song’ heads to Canadian Songwriters Hall of Fame

Stompin’ Tom classic to be honoured this weekend when the Toronto Maple Leafs play the Winnipeg Jets

B.C. Youtuber exits homemade, air-tight ‘biodome’ after 14 hours

Kurtis Baute sealed himself ‘in a jar’ to continue the discussion about climate change

Missing Shuswap woman’s ID found in northern BC

Ashley Simpson’s identification found in tank of a sewage vacuum truck in Pink Mountain

Proportional representation unconstitutional

Prince George-Mackenzie MLA Mike Morris on past ruling that he says shows unconstitutionality.

Library Halloween for older goblins and younger ghosts

The Smithers library has spooky stories and treats for younger and big kids Friday.

B.C. man’s disappearance galvanized Vancouver Island

A look back at the search that tore at the fabric of a young family and close-knit friends

Trudeau says Canadians expect ‘consequences’ for Khashoggi murder

Prime Minister seemed reluctant to cancel arms deal with Saudi Arabia

Transport Canada to investigate B.C. plane stunt death

Canadian hip-hop artist killed allegedly filming video on wing of plane when things went wrong

BC Cannabis Store sees 20,000 transactions in first week of legalization

The government-run store in Kamloopsis the only legal brick-and-mortar retail outlet in B.C.

Most Read