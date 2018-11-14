Bulkley Valley’s golden entrepreneurs

Full list and photos of Smithers District Chamber of Commerce Community and Business Awards winners.

The 2018 Smithers District Chamber of Commerce Community and Business Awards were held Nov. 10 at Prestige Hudson Bay Lodge.

The them was ‘all that glitters is business gold,’ and it was a golden evening for some of the area’s best and brightest entrepreneurs who help boost quality of life that much more.

We’ve included a full list and photos of all the winners and nominees.

Business person of the year nominees Colin Bateman, Avi Ranjan, and winner Sascha Hillebrand. Chris Gareau photo

Customer service excellence (individual) nominees winner Corey Posthuma of Smithers Home Hardware and Adin Bennett of Smithers Brewing Company and Boston Pizza, with Salvation Army sponsor. Missing is nominee Matt Hexter of Safeway. Chris Gareau photo

Customer service excellence nominees (business) Jurassic Movers, Bugwood Bean and winner Smithers Home Hardware. Chris Gareau photo

Environmental business of the year winner Two Sisters Café. Missing nominees are Egenolf Alternative Energy Inc. and Tiny Life Supply. Chris Gareau photo

Famliy-friendly business of the year nominees Bulkley Valley Bright Beginnings Childcare and Hudson Bay Mountain Resort. Interior News publisher Grant Harris accepted the award on behalf of Daddios Family Restaurant. Chris Gareau photo

Home-based business of the year winner Thomas Camus of Camus Photography with nominees Charrine Lace of Wet’suwet’en Native Arts, and Eugen and Manfred Wittwer of Wittwer Meat Sales (WDiamond Ranch). Chris Gareau photo

Major contributor to arts and culture winner CICK Radio with nominees Creative Roots Performing Arts and Round Lake Community Hall Association. Chris Gareau photo

Public Service Excellence nominees Salvation Army and Wetzin’kwa Community Forest with winner Bulkley Valley Child Development Centre. Chris Gareau photo

Town of Smithers Building Excellence residential and commercial winners from Dik Tiy Housing (3787 Sixteenth Avenue) and Smithers Brewing Company (3832 Third Avenue). Chris Gareau photo

Citizen/volunteer of the year Desiree Read with nominee Megan D’Arcy and sponsor from RW Calderwood Realty. Chris Gareau photo

Village of Telkwa business leadership winner Pro-tech Forest Resources Ltd. Chris Gareau photo

Tourism excellence nominee Hudson Bay Mountain Resort and winner Bulkley Valley Exhibition. Missing is nominee Adventure Camp Tourism. Chris Gareau photo