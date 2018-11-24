The Christmas Craft Show brought in hundreds of shoppers on Nov. 24. (Natalia Balcerzak/Photo)

Annual Christmas Craft Show rings in the holiday season

Shoppers came to check off items on their gift list

It may not look like a winter wonderland outside — but that didn’t stop Terracites from getting into the festive spirit.

From fresh-baked goods, homemade soaps, knitted hats and everything else in between, the Christmas Craft Show made its annual sleigh stop at the Sportsplex on Nov. 24.

Linda Frank, organizer, says that it’s been a nice reunion seeing the many familiar faces who frequented the farmer’s market.

SEE MORE: VIDEO – Last Farmer’s Market

“Everybody is really pleased with the turnout, we got Christmas-themed music playing which has made many people happy to shop.”

The Craft Show, hosted by the Skeena Valley Farmers Market, also collected non-perishable food donations and held a raffle draw where attendees could win items donated by vendors. More than 700 raffle tickets were sold.

Councillor Lynn Christiansen says she likes to make handmade gifts in her free time when she’s not in city hall. She makes felted knits, painted rocks, flowerpots and weaved baskets.

“I think (the market) helps foster creativity in the community. It gives people an outlet to work a little bit on their craft and encourages them when people are willing to buy it.”

Zachary Canuel says he’s self-taught and learned how to blow glass watching online webinars. He works at the post office, but says he’d like to eventually travel and sell his art work at festivals. He makes pendants, marbles, cups and anything else that can be created with glass.

“I’ve been happy seeing how people are intrigued by my work. It seems to transcend age or gender gaps, from little kids to adults.”

Sharon Niesner says she created Barescents 18 years ago when her niece had a brain tumour. After going through chemotherapy, Sharon and her sister Brenda decided they wanted to get rid of chemicals and started making their own natural products. They make homemade soap, lotion, solid perfumes, first-aid kids and other cosmetics.

“People come to us to get away from the chemicals and they want other options — I love seeing them smell our things and pass them around.”

Christiane Vienneau says she took over her mother’s fudge-making business eight years ago. She says her favourite part about the aspect is seeing some of her old schoolmates she wouldn’t have seen otherwise. She makes all sorts of fudge, from maple walnut to chocolate walnut to even eggnog-flavoured.

“Fudge is not exactly a health food, but I guess Christmas is a great time to indulge.”

 


natalia@terracestandard.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

 

(Natalia Balcerzak/Photo)

(Natalia Balcerzak/Photo)

(Natalia Balcerzak/Photo)

(Natalia Balcerzak/Photo)

(Natalia Balcerzak/Photo)

(Natalia Balcerzak/Photo)

Previous story
Nisga’a committee awarded for response to violence against women

Just Posted

Annual Christmas Craft Show rings in the holiday season

Shoppers came to check off items on their gift list

Tara Cheyenne performs at Della Herman Theatre

Photos: Cheyenne one-woman performance explores themes of motherhood, trauma, using comedy and dance

Brett Kissel comes to Smithers

Photos: Brett Kissel dazzles in his return to the Smithers area

New Telkwa council holds first meeting

Outside of committee appointments it was a light schedule for the inaugural meeting.

Dieleman smashes national swim record

Bulkley Valley Paralympian keeps breaking records in the pool, this time on a trip with the Otters.

VIDEO: Canada Post back-to-work bill passed in late-night Commons sitting

Next step is the Senate, set to sit Saturday and, if necessary, Sunday, dealing with the bill

Driver who stopped to help B.C. car crash victim found, after family’s plea

Elijah John’s family asked the public to help find the man and boy who helped their son

Private clinics win injunction against B.C. law that banned them

Cambie Surgery Centre launched constitutional challenge nearly 10 years ago on private health care

Witness recants story about 15 cats found abandoned in Alberta ditch

Alberta SPCA aware man recanted story, but say investigation is still active

Raccoon dies after being trapped in ‘horrific’ B.C. animal cruelty case

Someone tried to drown a raccoon after leaving it in a trap for over a week, Critter Care says

Opposition pushes for emergency meeting amid B.C. legislature turmoil

Speaker’s office agreed to Tuesday meeting, but Liberal house leader wants one first thing Monday

Team Otter vs. Team Koi: People pick sides as otter evades capture at Vancouver garden

Otter has eaten seven decorative koi so far at Dr. Sun Yat-Sen Classical Chinese Garden

B.C. invests in 1,100 new homes for Indigenous residents

An injection of $231 million will go to 26 communities across the province.

Shortened daylight in B.C. can put damper on mental health

Canadian Mental Health Association says 2%-3% of British Columbians get seasonal affective disorder

Most Read