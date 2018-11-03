A story written with a different ink

“Each one has a story and each one is important to the individual who shows it.”

An exhibition of photographs featuring amateur models displaying their tattoos. In the nude. It brings up all kinds of possibilities, some of which should maybe not be on show in a public art gallery.

These photos, however, are very tasteful and they are certainly not anything close to the pornography that some people immediately conjure up when they hear the term nude.

When photographer Dwight Magee began his project, he advertised for people who would be interested in showing their tattoos in order to try to tell the story of how they use their bodies as canvases. Magee said that he was overwhelmed with the number of people who come forward in interest. He was expecting around 20 but ended up having to cut it off when over 70 contacted him.

The tattoos are not merely decorations.

“Each one has a story and each one is important to the individual who shows it. And in some cases they are very empowering,” he said.

One of his favorites is of a mature woman who has undergone a full life and has endured the aches and pains that such a life brings. Along with other pictures, one can easily see that life in the facial expressions that Magee has captured in the studious sittings he and those models underwent.

In my own background, a tattoo was something that you might see on a released prisoner or someone who has returned from a lifetime on the sea. A lot of the time it was an anchor and maybe it was dedicated to a special woman like Mom.

The whole experience of tattoos has changed and while for some it might still be merely decoration, for many it has a special meaning. A pair of wings might recall someone special who has gone on to a higher place. There might be a likeness, or even a photographic image, of a loved one or a pet.

The pictures are tasteful with strategically placed covers of various forms such as a guitar in one case, and there is no more nudity that one might see in many movies or on TV.

For many, there is a spiritual connection in the display and this is what Magee has tried so hard to capture.

His only disappointment in the display at the Smithers Art Gallery was that due to the size of the gallery, he could not show the complete collection.

Looking at the photos, one can see the beauty of the actual artwork on their skin and marvel at the time and patience that they must have taken. Modern technology has made the process much easier and quicker but a steady hand must still be used and a still canvas must be presented.

Once again the Art Gallery has come up with a display which makes it worth your time to visit.

In addition, James Van der Meulen has a collection of ink drawings that some have called doodles but even a cursory examination will show that they are much more. These works must be considered art. They may be spontaneous but they are inspired and elicit feelings that art brings forth.

Definitely worth a visit to see both of these exhibits, which run until Nov. 21.

Hours and upcoming events can be found at smithersart.org.

One of a collection of pen and ink drawings by James Van der Meulen shows much more art and expertise than mere doodling. Tom Best photo

Each photo has a story to tell and needs more than just a quick glance to appreciate the artwork in the tattoo. Tom Best photo

The personal story behind each tattoo might be hidden while the model is wearing their everyday clothing. Tom Best photo