A grand opening for kids

The BV Child Development Centre held its regional centre grand opening Nov. 15.

The Bulkley Valley Child Development Centre (BVCDC) celebrated its regional centre’s grand opening in Smithers Thursday.

The headquarters on Columbia Street in Smithers has been a long time coming, with plans to relocate into town started in 2012, according to executive director Kerri Basset.

She was also able to announce that the BVCDC was able to surpass its fundraising goal of $995,000. It has now raised $1,012,222.74.

With the building complete, phase three of finishing the parking lot and requisite sidewalk is ready to start next summer.

The BVCDC serves 800 kids in 30 communities from Atlin to the Hazeltons to Vanderhoof with 30 employees.

 

Previous story
Telkwa still remembers

Just Posted

A grand opening for kids

The BV Child Development Centre held its regional centre grand opening Nov. 15.

Taxi airport parking problems

BV Taxi and Smithers Airport conflict on safety, service and security treatment of drivers.

CN signal boxes shot

Information sought after trains forced to stop by Kitwanga signal boxes being shot up.

Telkwa still remembers

Video of Telkwa students and photos from Remembrance Day ceremony.

Smithers remembers

Photos and video of Rev. Doug Campbell’s speech at Veterans’ Peace Park.

VIDEO: People with diabetes meet their alert dogs

A diabetic alert dog is trained to detect low blood sugar in people who have Type 1 diabetes

ZYTARUK: You don’t have to wear the ribbon – but look out if you don’t

Demonize and dog-pile. If you disagree with me, you are not only wrong, you are evil. The enemy…

B.C. Realtor suspended after helping intern forge note about sick grandma

Vancouver real estate agent Jaideep Singh Puri has to pay fine, take ethics course

Offensive Facebook post by Okanagan Conservative riding sparks outrage

Post taken down after Conservative MP in neighbouring riding condemns it and demands removal

Judge rules against ALC on rural B.C. subdivision

The ALC can’t change the definition of an acre, the judge ruled.

John Horgan shrugs off low turnout, change to referendum option

‘No’ proportional representation group says voting should be extended

Two more government pot shops to open in Kamloops

Two private applications are also in the queue to come before city council by the end of the year

2 B.C. men charged after allegedly stealing $1,400 worth of butter

The two men, ages 23 and 25, are facing charges of theft under $5,000, Coquitlam police said

Invasive fire ants join the tourist swarms at Hawaii Volcano National Park

Invasive species found at popular tourist destination

Most Read