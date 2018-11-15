A grand opening for kids

The Bulkley Valley Child Development Centre (BVCDC) celebrated its regional centre’s grand opening in Smithers Thursday.

The headquarters on Columbia Street in Smithers has been a long time coming, with plans to relocate into town started in 2012, according to executive director Kerri Basset.

She was also able to announce that the BVCDC was able to surpass its fundraising goal of $995,000. It has now raised $1,012,222.74.

With the building complete, phase three of finishing the parking lot and requisite sidewalk is ready to start next summer.

The BVCDC serves 800 kids in 30 communities from Atlin to the Hazeltons to Vanderhoof with 30 employees.