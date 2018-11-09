Courtesy of the Bulkley Valley Mueseum

100 years since armistice

A copy of the Nov. 9, 1918 edition of The Interior News.

It has been 100 years since the guns went silent over the trenches of the First World War.

The Interior News reported on the negotiations for peace in Europe in this edition from Nov. 9, 1918.

Other stories in that edition include the drive to raise money through war bonds, and the death of veteran L. P. Sutcliffe from complications due to Spanish Flu. The unusually deadly 1918 flu strain would end up killing many more people than the Great War, with its peak effect striking the world that October and November.

Remembering Northern B.C.'s Flying Tigers

