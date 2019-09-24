NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh. (File photo: Darryl Dyck/Canadian Press)

Trudeau takes fight to Singh’s B.C. riding, while Scheer continues in Ontario

Liberal leader campaigns in NDP leader’s riding of Burnaby South

The Liberal and Conservative leaders are both in key election battlegrounds on Tuesday, with Justin Trudeau in the Lower Mainland and Andrew Scheer in southwestern Ontario.

Scheer starts his day just outside Niagara Falls before making stops in Cambridge, Kitchener and London, alongside Conservative candidates who are all trying to take ridings back from Liberals who won in previously Tory areas.

Trudeau is making an announcement in mid-morning, at a company in Burnaby working on cutting-edge battery technology for uses such as electric vehicles.

The announcement is in the riding of Burnaby South, which is held now by NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh.

READ MORE: NDP leader Jagmeet Singh promises action on affordable housing after winning byelection

Singh is doing some counterprogramming, making an announcement on climate change in Winnipeg and then continuing west to appear in his home district for a town hall by the end of the day.

Meanwhile on the East Coast, Green Leader Elizabeth May is making a morning announcement at a post office in Sackville, N.B., before moving on to Halifax.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
B.C. supports Scheer’s call for federal money laundering inquiry: Eby

Just Posted

Sentencing of former Burns Lake mayor’s for sex assault postponed to Nov. 25

The B.C Supreme Court in Smithers set the new date this morning

Steelheads drop first game

Prince Rupert Rampage won 4-2 on Saturday

WATCH: Smithers students march down Main Street in support of global climate strike

The group also protested in front of the Ministry of Environment building and Town Hall

WATCH: Alex Cuba previews new album at Sept. 19 listening party

“Sublime” was released worldwide digitally on Sept. 20, 2019.

‘Bear with me’: Kitimat comedian dressed in bear costume running as independent for Skeena-Bulkley Valley

Four other candidates have signed Danny Nunes’ nomination papers

VIDEO AND STORY: Rampage v. Steelheads

Weir scores natural hat trick to take Rampage to first victory of CIHL season

‘We’re all getting hit hard’: B.C. truck convoy to protest forestry job losses

Truckers from Prince George, Williams Lake, Merritt and more will head to Vancouver

B.C. RCMP seize 1.5 kg of drugs following search warrants

Kelowna RCMP arrested two men and said more arrests will likely follow

B.C. granted injunction against Alberta’s ‘turn-off-the-taps’ law

Judge says bill must be blocked until courts can decide validity

Deer freed in Courtenay after leg gets stuck in jerry can cap

Animal tranquilized to allow officers to cut plastic ring off

Trudeau takes fight to Singh’s B.C. riding, while Scheer continues in Ontario

Liberal leader campaigns in NDP leader’s riding of Burnaby South

VIDEO: Canada undefeated at close of round robin play at the 2019 World Lacrosse Men’s Indoor Championship in B.C.

Last win was the hardest

Canadian Olympic Hall of Fame unveils class of 2019

Five-time Olympic judo coach Hiroshi Nakamura will be one of several entering the hall

B.C. supports Scheer’s call for federal money laundering inquiry: Eby

Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer said during a campaign stop in Ontario that he would call a public inquiry

Most Read