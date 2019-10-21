(Elections Canada photo)

Polls now open in Canada’s 2019 federal election

Which party will be chosen to form the next government?

A new federal government is expected to be named Monday tonight, as Canada’s 2019 general election gets underway.

The main parties vying for the 338 seats in the House of Commons are Justin Trudeau’s Liberals, Andrew Scheer’s Conservatives, Jagmeet Singh’s New Democrats, and Elizabeth May’s Greens. The People’s Party of Canada, under former high-profile Tory Maxime Bernier, is running for the first time and the Bloc Quebecois is resurgent in Quebec.

Polls are open in British Columbia until 7 p.m. local time:

Poll locations in Smithers (check your voter card or visit elections.ca to find your poll).

Glenwood Hall, 13804 Telkwa High Road

St. Joseph’s School, 4054 Broadway Avenue

Poll locations in Telkwa

Telkwa Community Hall, 1380 Birch Street

Poll locations in the Hazeltons

Gitksan Wet-Suweten Education Centre, 4125 River Road, Hazelton

Irwin Stege Community Centre, 4633 Tenth Avenue, New Hazelton

Poll Locations in Kispiox Valley

Kispiox Community Hall, 1296 Lax See’l Avenue

Kispiox Valley Community Hall, 2489 Kispiox Valley Road

Who is running in Skeena-Bulkley Valley?

In alphabetical order by last name, the candidates are:

Taylor Bachrach, NDP

Dave Birdi, Liberal

Jody Craven, People’s Party

Danny Nunes, Independent

Claire Rattée, Conservative

Merv Ritchie, Independent

Michael Sawyer, Green

Rod Taylor, Christian Heritage

READ MORE: In their own words: The most important issue for each of the Skeena-Bulkley Valley candidates

READ MORE: In their own words: The candidates weigh in on the economy

For Elections Canada’s FAQ page for questions like what kind of identification to bring, click here.

For all of our stories on the 2019 federal election, click here.

Check out our website and Facebook page for full coverage of the results once polls close.

Previous story
Canadians begin to cast ballots after divisive campaign, and amid tight polls
Next story
Spotlight on B.C.: 12 races to watch on Election Day

Just Posted

Fire on Main Street guts an apartment

Blaze leaves five homeless but no one was seriously injured

Smithers golfer competes in university golf nationals

Mitchell Turko shot a final round 73 to finish tied for 24th

Climate, reconciliation and industry top all candidates agenda in Terrace

Debate was the candidate’s last opportunity to address voters in a public forum

Smithers fighter wins bronze at karate worlds

Lando Ball narrowly missed a chance to fight in the gold medal match in Austria

Prince Rupert Port Authority announces $161K and first projects in new Skeena River salmon program

Gitanyow, Gitxsan and Lax Kw’alaams projects among recipients

VIDEO: Most federal party leaders hit B.C. for last day of divisive campaign

Canadians head to the polls Oct. 21

B.C. scouting group’s tent destroyed by black bear on Thanksgiving

The Richmond-based Sea Dragon Sea Scouts were camping at Mount Seymour Provincial Park

VIDEO: Scheer won’t say if Conservatives hired consultant to ‘destroy’ People’s party

Conservative leader says it’s policy not to comment

Greta Thunberg meets with First Nations chief in Fort McMurray

Thunberg has turned her protest against climate change into a global movement

A day before the election, poll shows Conservatives slightly ahead in popular vote: Ipsos

Voters can cast their ballot on Oct. 21

Canucks hang on for 3-2 win over Rangers in New York

Vancouver scores three times in first period

More beef products recalled due to possible E. coli contamination

The food safety watchdog has been investigating possible E. coli 0157:H7

B.C. VIEWS: How to get the best deal on your ICBC car insurance

ICBC slowly being dragged into the 21st century

Pot legalization has gone ‘well’, but ‘yellow flags’ on vaping: task force chair

Canada legalized cannabis for non-medical use on Oct. 17, 2018,

Most Read