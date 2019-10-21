Polls now open in Canada’s 2019 federal election

A new federal government is expected to be named Monday tonight, as Canada’s 2019 general election gets underway.
The main parties vying for the 338 seats in the House of Commons are Justin Trudeau’s Liberals, Andrew Scheer’s Conservatives, Jagmeet Singh’s New Democrats, and Elizabeth May’s Greens. The People’s Party of Canada, under former high-profile Tory Maxime Bernier, is running for the first time and the Bloc Quebecois is resurgent in Quebec.
Polls are open in British Columbia until 7 p.m. local time:
Poll locations in Smithers (check your voter card or visit elections.ca to find your poll).
Glenwood Hall, 13804 Telkwa High Road
St. Joseph’s School, 4054 Broadway Avenue
Poll locations in Telkwa
Telkwa Community Hall, 1380 Birch Street
Poll locations in the Hazeltons
Gitksan Wet-Suweten Education Centre, 4125 River Road, Hazelton
Irwin Stege Community Centre, 4633 Tenth Avenue, New Hazelton
Poll Locations in Kispiox Valley
Kispiox Community Hall, 1296 Lax See’l Avenue
Kispiox Valley Community Hall, 2489 Kispiox Valley Road
Who is running in Skeena-Bulkley Valley?
In alphabetical order by last name, the candidates are:
Taylor Bachrach, NDP
Dave Birdi, Liberal
Jody Craven, People’s Party
Danny Nunes, Independent
Claire Rattée, Conservative
Merv Ritchie, Independent
Michael Sawyer, Green
Rod Taylor, Christian Heritage
