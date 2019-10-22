People’s Party of Canada leader Maxime Bernier speaks during the Federal leaders French language debate in Gatineau, Que. on Thursday, October 10, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Wattie

People’s Party of Canada’s anti-immigration views ‘didn’t resonate’ with voters: prof

Party was formed on anti-immigration, climate denying views in 2018

Canada’s brief brush with the People’s Party of Canada showed that attacking the country’s multiculturalism won’t score a spot in Ottawa, according to Simon Fraser University professors.

“We do hear Canadians concerned about immigration but the way it was framed with the PPC didn’t resonate with more than a handful of Canadians across the country,” said political science instructor Stewart Prest.

The People’s Party was completely shut out of Ottawa, with even party leader Maxime Bernier losing a seat he’d held since 2006 in Beauce, Que. His father before him had held the riding for more than two decades.

Bernierf formed the People’s Party in 2018, after he lost the Conservative leadership race to Andrew Scheer by barely a couple percentage points in 2017.

The party espoused views that denied climate change and asked for immigration to be cut in half.

On Twitter, Bernier thanked the Canadians who voted for his party but said the “results were disappointing… but the struggle for a better society never ends.”

Nationally, the People’s Party got just 292,703 votes, or 1.6 per cent. Albertans cast the most votes for the party at 2.2 per cent of all ballots cast, while B.C. came in at 1.7 per cent.

The People’s Party came in a distant six behind the Liberals, Conservatives, NDP, Bloc Québécois, and Green Party.

Prest cautioned that although anti-immigration views alone can’t carry a party to Ottawa, it doesn’t mean they’re not there.

“It was only four years ago we had members of then Prime Minister Harper’s government musing about a barbarian practices tip line,” Prest noted.

“These conversations can pop up in different centre-right circles.”

Sessional lecturer Cara Camcastle, who teaches political science at SFU, said the People’s Party’s results point to stark differences between Canada and our neighbours to the south.

“It distinguishes our Canadian politics from the American politics,” she said.

“We respond differently to the issue of immigration.”

Camcastle believes that after this election, where a “fringe” party ran but got less than two per cent of the popular vote, proportional representation should make it back into the discussion.

“This was why the liberals were so fearful of considering proportional representation,” she noted. “[But] it didn’t happen.”

READ MORE: ‘Issue-by-issue parliament’: Expert says Liberals need to placate NDP to be effective

READ MORE: Trudeau has won the most seats — but not a majority. What happens next?

