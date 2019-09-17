NDP leader Jagmeet Singh poses with a supporter after speaking during a campaign stop in Sherbrooke, Que., Sunday, September 15, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

Housing, children, privacy to feature in leaders’ plans on Day 7 of campaign

Day 7 kicks off with a focus on family policy

Some of the federal party leaders are getting early starts as Day 7 of the federal election campaign begins.

Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau kicks off in St. John’s, N.L., with an announcement at a parent-and-child centre before heading to Prince Edward Island for a rally at thr farm of longtime Liberal MP Lawrence MacAulay.

At the same time, NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh is due at a non-profit housing complex in Ottawa for an announcement with a candidate, Emilie Taman, who’s hoping to take a downtown seat away from the Liberals’ Catherine McKenna.

ALSO READ: Liberals make child care pledge, Greens unveil platform on Day 6 of campaign

Then Singh goes to northern Ontario to hit a plowing match and host a town hall in Sudbury.

Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer is in Winnipeg, making a policy announcement at a beauty school.

His departure to the city was delayed after his chartered plane encountered a mechanical issue.

The Greens’ Elizabeth May is to talk about her party’s plans to protect Canadians’ privacy at the high-tech University of Waterloo.

And Maxime Bernier of the People’s Party is spending a second day in New Brunswick, taking part in a meet-and-greet with a candidate in Fredericton.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Federal leaders scatter across country as campaign ramps up in earnest
Next story
People’s Party of Canada Leader Maxime Bernier invited to two broadcast debates

Just Posted

WATCH: Jessica Patrick’s cousin Jacquie Bowes speaks at the Jessica Patrick Memorial March

The march commemorated the one-year anniversary of the 18-year-old’s unsolved death

‘This is where the movement is going to start’: Jessica Patrick remembered at memorial march

The march commemorates the one-year anniversary of the 18-year-old’s unsolved death

Upper Skeena Rec Centre officially opens

Community room named in honour of Peter and Lynn Newbery

Jury makes five recommendations following coroner’s inquest into Smithers man’s 2015 death

The jury classified the death accidental with “external pressure to the head [and] neck” as the cause

First Nations given max compensation for Ottawa’s child-welfare discrimination

2016 ruling said feds didn’t give same funding for on-reserve kids as was given to off-reserve kids

VIDEO: Liberals make child care pledge, Greens unveil platform on Day 6 of campaign

Green party leader Elizabeth May unveils her party’s platform in Toronto

Surrey mom allegedly paid $400,000 for son in U.S. college bribery scam

Xiaoning Sui, 48, was arrested in Spain on Monday night

Nanaimo RCMP officer ‘walks on water’ to rescue lost camper

66-year-old assisted earlier this month by Mounties who can seemingly work miracles

Winnipeg student, killed in bus crash, remembered as passionate, kind

University of Victoria student Emma Machado, 18, was killed in the bus crash near Bamfield on Friday

Boy overdosed on illicit anti-anxiety drug found on Kelowna classroom floor, RCMP say

Noah Mills, 8, ingested a pink powdery substance off his Kelowna classroom floor

Housing, children, privacy to feature in leaders’ plans on Day 7 of campaign

Day 7 kicks off with a focus on family policy

Fewer trees, higher costs blamed for devastating downturn in B.C. forestry

Largest driving factor is the province’s complex stumpage system that results in high fees, expert says

20 day search for missing Labradoodle in Princeton, B.C. ends with tears of joy

The search brought out bloodhounds, and groups hoping to find Mordy

Canucks sign Brock Boeser to three-year, US$17.6-million deal

Young sniper will be in Vancouver Tuesday

Most Read