Chamber of Commerce to host all-candidates forum Oct. 15

Organizers seeking questions from the public for pre-election event

The Smithers District Chamber of Commerce will host an all-candidates forum Oct. 15 at Della Herman Theatre.

The roughly 90-minute event, moderated by Interior News editor Thom Barker, will feature the six candidates vying for the Skeena-Bulkley Valley seat in the federal Parliament.

Each candidate will have three minutes to make an opening statement based on questions formulated by local media outlets and provided in advance to the candidates.

Following opening statements, there will be three rounds of questions and answers. Over the next four weeks, organizers will be collecting questions from the public, which can be dropped off at the offices of the Chamber and Interior News or emailed to manager@smitherschamber.com.

The questions will be vetted by a committee made up of Barker, chamber manager Sheena Miller, Interior News reporter Trevor Hewitt, chamber administrator Susan Bundock and Shane Loughran, operations manager for The Moose.

The questions will be organized into three broad categories, climate change, economy and general. Each candidate will be asked one question from each category drawn randomly. The candidates will also be provided with three rebuttal cards, which they may use to respond to another candidate.

Answers and rebuttals will be limited to one minute.

The entire event will be livestreamed on the Interior News Facebook page. Due to time constraints of live streaming, no questions will be taken from the floor

The candidates will then have two minutes to make a closing statement.

The public is also invited to attend an informal meet and greet immediately following the forum in the Round Room where voters can ask questions directly to the candidates.

The following day, Oct. 16, the Smithers Public Library is holding a speed-dating event with the candidates.

In alphabetical order the candidates are:

Taylor Bachrach (New Democratic Party), Smithers mayor (on leave of absence) and small business owner;

Dave Birdi (Liberal Party), former Fort St. James district councillor and economic development officer;

Jody Craven (People’s Party), recent Rio Tinto retiree, Kitimat;

Claire Rattée (Conservative Party), former Kitimat town councillor and small business owner;

Michael Sawyer (Green Party), environmental consultant, Smithers; and

Rod Taylor (Chirstian Heritage Party), party leader and farmer, Telkwa.

Just Posted

Belgian man linked as possible missing kayaker in Nass River

Family pleads on Facebook for more information

Chamber of Commerce to host all-candidates forum Oct. 15

Organizers seeking questions from the public for pre-election event

WATCH: Taylor Bachrach speaks to supporters at the opening of his Smithers campaign office

Check out Bachrach’s full speech at his campaign office opening Sept. 5

UPDATE: Prince Rupert RCMP solicit support from North District in disappearance of Lax Kw’alaams man

Public urged to help in search for 42-year-old Lawrence Maitland

New mobile training unit coming to Coast Mountain College

Second mobile classroom intended to lower barriers in rural, remote communities

VIDEO: Praying mantis fights black widow in epic West Kelowna battle

A West Kelowna woman captured the entire fight on camera in her basement

City of Quesnel to fine panhandlers, homeless people lying in streets

Council adopts several new bylaws after residents and business owners complain about overall crime

Vanderhoof athlete one in 100 chosen for the first RBC Training Ground national final

Speedskater Alison Desmarais is also the only northern B.C. athlete chosen for the event

Protest planned as assaults on Okanagan correctional officers ‘skyrocket’

Officers will rally against prison violence on Sept. 9 in the South Okanagan

Province to hire SOGI 123 expert to train teachers across B.C.

Education Minister Rob Fleming announces funding for new education lead, enhance annual summit

Families of double-killer’s female victims warn Abbotsford of upcoming ‘supervised’ release

Terrence Burlingham killed Deana Worms, 20, and Brenda Hughes, 16, near Cranbrook in 1984

Whitecaps reverse BC fan’s three-game ban for anti-fascist sign

Joshua Griffith hopes team can learn something from controversy

Bear chases B.C. man into lake, tries to swim after him

Man swam 400 metres across the lake to safety, helped by a barking dog who distracted the bear

Kamloops residential school to be a marked ‘Stop of Interest’ for tourists

Signs share stories of the people, places and events that helped shape B.C.’s history

Most Read