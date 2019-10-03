NDP candidate Taylor Bachrach speaks at an all candidates forum in Burns Lake Sept. 26. Blair McBride photo

Bachrach one of eight endorsed by non-profit advocacy group LeadNow

LeadNow is working independently to get the climate vote out in eight different ridings

Skeena-Bulkley Valley NDP candidate Taylor Bachrach is one of eight candidates being endorsed by LeadNow.

The organization made the announcement Oct. 3.

“We’re thrilled to unveil eight ‘Battleground Champions’ – leaders from across the country we are helping to elect and who’ve made clear commitments to deliver bold climate action as part of an all-party caucus,” reads a Facebook post detailing the eight endorsed candidates.

“The next parliament needs to move on climate, and fast, so we selected champions across party lines who are bold on climate with good chances of being elected.”

In a Facebook post made shortly after the announcement, Bachrach said he was thrilled to receive the endorsement.

“The climate crisis is clearly the greatest issue of our time and it’s going to require us all to come together and work on the solutions we so desperately need.

“For the sake of my kids and their generation, I’m ready to go to Ottawa and get to work.”

READ MORE — TREV THOUGHTS: Voting is a privilege, so why do we treat it like a chore?

LeadNow’s Co-Executive Director Logan McIntosh told The Interior News that the organization will not be working directly with candidates or campaign teams, but rather independently to try and get the climate vote out in key battleground ridings using volunteer support.

Also on the list was Jody Wilson-Raybould, an Independent candidate for the riding of Vancouver Granville who would resign from Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau’s cabinet in February before eventually being expelled from the Liberal caucus in April.

READ MORE: Separation of church and state a hot topic in French-language debate

LeadNow is a non-profit, advocacy organization formed in 2010.

On it’s website it says the organization “envisions a just, sustainable, and equitable Canada, built and defended through the democratic power of an engaged public.”

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. teen creates app to help voters know the issues ahead of Election Day
Next story
Spotlight on B.C.: Setting the agenda on key election issues

Just Posted

Derailment forces VIA passenger train cancellation

Refunds being offered to passengers

Coastal GasLink posts 72-hour notice to clear way in northern B.C.

Natural gas pipeline company’s order is aimed at members of the Wet’suwet’en Nation and others

B.C. hereditary chiefs ban Coastal GasLink from Wet’suwet’en lands

Wet’suwet’en call for international week of solidarity on the anniversary of protester arrests

Steelheads drop afternoon match to Rampage 7-3

The loss brings the teams season record to 3-8

Rehabilitation project complete at site of Torkelsen wildfire

The fire was sparked approximately 100 kilometres north of Smithers in August 2018

UPDATE: At least 10 people from B.C. among victims in fatal Iran plane crash

Ukraine International Airlines plane was en route to Kyiv when it went down in a field, killing all aboard

Ukraine pledges to help Canada get access to Iran plane investigation

Offer is significant because Canada broke diplomatic relations with Iran in 2012

Many in B.C. overwhelmed at number of electronics received over holidays: poll

Meanwhile, 77 per cent of British Columbians refuse to let go of ‘retro’ electronics

B.C. mom loses case about Indigenous smudging ceremony in daughter’s class

B.C. Supreme Court judge releases ruling in case against Port Alberni school district

Winning $70-million Lotto Max ticket sold in Brampton, Ont.

Record-breaking jackpot goes to single ticket holder in the city about 45 minutes outside of Toronto

‘Shocked and horrified’: B.C. school probes claim students shown Luka Magnotta Netflix series

Anonymous letter alleges Don’t F**k With Cats, which shows torture to animals, traumatized students

Prince Harry and Meghan to ‘step back’ as senior UK royals

The couple said they would work to become financially independent

Transgender activist targets Surrey salon in new human rights complaint

Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms to defend She Point Beauty Studio, operating in Surrey and Vancouver

RCMP clarify law after B.C. mom ticketed for using dash-mounted phone

‘Legislation is clear with respect to using [a] phone while driving,’ says one officer

Most Read