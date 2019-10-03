Bachrach one of eight endorsed by non-profit advocacy group LeadNow

LeadNow is working independently to get the climate vote out in eight different ridings

NDP candidate Taylor Bachrach speaks at an all candidates forum in Burns Lake Sept. 26. Blair McBride photo

Skeena-Bulkley Valley NDP candidate Taylor Bachrach is one of eight candidates being endorsed by LeadNow.

The organization made the announcement Oct. 3.

“We’re thrilled to unveil eight ‘Battleground Champions’ – leaders from across the country we are helping to elect and who’ve made clear commitments to deliver bold climate action as part of an all-party caucus,” reads a Facebook post detailing the eight endorsed candidates.

“The next parliament needs to move on climate, and fast, so we selected champions across party lines who are bold on climate with good chances of being elected.”

In a Facebook post made shortly after the announcement, Bachrach said he was thrilled to receive the endorsement.

“The climate crisis is clearly the greatest issue of our time and it’s going to require us all to come together and work on the solutions we so desperately need.

“For the sake of my kids and their generation, I’m ready to go to Ottawa and get to work.”

LeadNow’s Co-Executive Director Logan McIntosh told The Interior News that the organization will not be working directly with candidates or campaign teams, but rather independently to try and get the climate vote out in key battleground ridings using volunteer support.

Also on the list was Jody Wilson-Raybould, an Independent candidate for the riding of Vancouver Granville who would resign from Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau’s cabinet in February before eventually being expelled from the Liberal caucus in April.

LeadNow is a non-profit, advocacy organization formed in 2010.

On it’s website it says the organization “envisions a just, sustainable, and equitable Canada, built and defended through the democratic power of an engaged public.”