Vendors and customers alike were enthusiastic about the return of the Smithers Art Gallery’s Wintergold Arts and Crafts Fair. (Submitted photo)

Wintergold returns to in-person arts and craft fair

The annual sale was received enthusiastically by customers and vendors alike, gallery manager says

After being cancelled last year due to COVID-19, the Smithers Art Gallery’s annual arts and crafts fair was back as an in-person event Nov. 19 and 20.

Despite being slightly scaled down and under pandemic protocols including distancing and vaccine passport verification, gallery manager Nicole Chernish said the artisans did very well with some experiencing better sales than two years ago, the last time it was held. Others even sold out, she said.

“It was great,” Chernish said. “There was kind of a palpable excitement in the air. Everybody was very happy to be here.”

In addition to people just being glad to be able to shop in person and meet the vendors mask-to-mask, Chernish said she felt like people had really taken to heart the idea of buying from local vendors.

Not everyone, though, was happy with the event. Chernish said a small group of protesters showed up to express their disapproval of the fact the gallery was checking vaccination passports.

She said it was respectful, however, and short-lived.

Vendors:

Bone Mammoth Customworks

Susan ClaySmith Ceramics

Ink and Grace

Honey Nutbrown Handmade

Partea Knits

Little Lamb Lavender

Soapin’ Up

Stitch by Stitch

Cloverfields Apiaries

Vulcan Metals

Red Thimble Studios

Hive and Honey

Stir Tisanes

Juniper 7

Kaia Tersago

Smithereens Mushrooms

Edna Zimmer Cards

