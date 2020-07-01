Virtual Canada Day Concert

Deputy Mayor Gladys Atrill and Matriarch Chief Mabel Forsythe (Timber Wolf). (Marisca Bakker photo)
Alfred sings the national anthem. (Marisca Bakker photo)
Dolly Alfred teaches Skeena Bulkley Valley MP Taylor Bachrach some Witsuwit’en. (Marisca Bakker photo)
Ewh Hiyah Hozdli Drum Group. (Marisca Bakker photo)
Alex Cuba takes the stage. (Marisca Bakker photo)
The crowd was very small to allow for social distancing. (Marisca Bakker photo)
Mark Perry gets the small crowd dancing and singing to his folk music. (Marisca Bakker photo)

Deputy Mayor Gladys Atrill and Matriarch Chief Mabel Forsythe (Timber Wolf). (Marisca Bakker photo)

Alfred sings the national anthem. (Marisca Bakker photo)

Dolly Alfred teaches Skeena Bulkley Valley MP Taylor Bachrach some Witsuwit’en. (Marisca Bakker photo)

Ewh Hiyah Hozdli Drum Group. (Marisca Bakker photo)

Mark Perry gets the small crowd dancing and singing to his folk music. (Marisca Bakker photo)

The crowd was very small to allow for social distancing. (Marisca Bakker photo)

Alex Cuba takes the stage. (Marisca Bakker photo)

By Marisca Bakker

Town of Smithers and Chamber of Commerce host concert that can be viewed on Canada Day

Canada Day

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Comments are closed

Previous story
Some movie theatres set to reopen this week following lengthy COVID-19 shutdown

Just Posted

RCMP patrol of smokehouse sparks concerns by Wet’suwet’en hereditary leader

Hereditary Chief Woos says he is feeling uneasy after RCMP attended the smokehouse with rifles

Deceased CN conductor identified as man from Smithers

Port Edward death is second in B.C in 15 days, Teamsters Union said

Man taken into custody after multi-hour standoff near Hazelton: RCMP

No injuries as a result of the police incident, RCMP say

Coast Mountains School District anticipates balanced budget

Benefits and salaries are the largest expense

‘It’s definitely a weird time’: Dual SSS valedictorians reflect on unconventional final year

Tre Schmidt and Jared Lytle shared valedictorian duties for the SSS Class of 2020 grad

COVID-19: B.C. to start allowing visits to senior care homes

One designated visitor to start, Dr. Bonnie Henry says

Controversy over MLAs buying ads in B.C. magazine that opposes trans rights

Reaction was quick, and negative

COVID-19: Should non-medical masks be mandatory in Canada?

New poll shows Canadians are divided on the rules around mandatory masks

B.C. reports 12 new COVID-19 cases as officials urge caution for Canada Day

There are 18 patients is hospital and four are in ICU

Canada extends travel ban for non-U.S. foreign travellers to July 31

Ban is separate from that which prevents U.S-Canada border crossings

Poll suggests many likely to find way to celebrate Canada Day despite pandemic

For 42 per cent of those polled, this Canada Day will be no different than any other

Boiling cup of noodles leads to burns, assault conviction in fight between B.C. teens

Longstanding feud between two factions of teens led to a fight in a bathroom

Some movie theatres set to reopen this week following lengthy COVID-19 shutdown

Movie goers should expect a different experience, B.C.’s two largest movie theatre companies say

B.C. paramedics respond to largest number of overdoses in a single day

131 overdoses recorded by BC Emergency Health Services on June 26

Most Read