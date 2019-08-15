VIDEO and PHOTOS: Thursday at the Spirit of the North Classical Music Festival

Dancers go under the bridge during the Family Folk dance Thursday. Thom Barker photo A flute quintet plays at Bugwood Bean Thursday. Thom Barker photo Dancers go under the bridge during the Family Folk dance Thursday. Thom Barker photo Roxi Dysktra, festival artistic director, roams Main Street during Classics on Main Thursday. Thom Barker photo Members of a junior string ensemble wait in the wings for their turn to play at Bovill Square Thursday. Thom Barker photo. A brass quintet kicked off Thursday events at the Spirit of the North Classical Music Festival. Thom Barker photo. A brass quintet kicked off Thursday events at the Spirit of the North Classical Music Festival. Thom Barker photo. RCMP kept an eye on things at Bovill Sqaure during the Classical Music Festival Thursday. Thom Barker photo

The Spirit of the North Classical Music Festival is underway in Smithers.

The annual event started last night with an opening concert of Schubert’s Trout Quintet for piano and strings. Later renowned pianist Dr. Jelena Vladikovic presented

Today’s events kicked off with a brass fanfare at Bovill Square, followed by Classics on Main, rotating mini concerts at eight Main Street locations.

The Family Folk Dance provided fun for a big crowd at Bovill Square in the early afternoon.

The festival continues until Sunday. The big event is a Friday evening Symphony Orchestra concert featuring George Gershwin’s “Rhapsody in Blue.”

