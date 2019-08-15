VIDEO and PHOTOS: Thursday at the Spirit of the North Classical Music Festival

The Spirit of the North Classical Music Festival is underway in Smithers.
The annual event started last night with an opening concert of Schubert’s Trout Quintet for piano and strings. Later renowned pianist Dr. Jelena Vladikovic presented
Today’s events kicked off with a brass fanfare at Bovill Square, followed by Classics on Main, rotating mini concerts at eight Main Street locations.
The Family Folk Dance provided fun for a big crowd at Bovill Square in the early afternoon.
The festival continues until Sunday. The big event is a Friday evening Symphony Orchestra concert featuring George Gershwin’s “Rhapsody in Blue.”
