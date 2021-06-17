‘Old Bay Trading Post & CN,’ Wood block relief by Chris Robson.

Two Canadian artists featured in gallery June 15 – July 10

Jennifer Ferries and Chris Robson explore the world in different mediums, styles

The Smithers Art Gallery is delighted to open a new dual exhibition featuring Jennifer Ferries and Chris Robson, which will run from June 15 to July 10.

Ferries’ show titled Quiet Coexistence will take visitors on a journey where everything may not be as it appears.

In contrast, Robson’s show titled Retrospective: Images in my Time boasts his masterful skills, creating carved wood reliefs and ink drawings.

Both artists, although different in mediums and styles, succeed in creating space for an audience to be appreciative of their skill and subject matter being portrayed and will surely entice reflections that will follow viewers when they leave.

Main Gallery – Quiet Coexistence by Jennifer Ferries

Jennifer Ferries, a Canadian artist currently residing in Prince George, will transform our main gallery with 17 large-scale original oil paintings depicting scenery she has observed throughout her life.

At first glance, the works included in the exhibition may appear to be calm portrayals of everyday life. However, there is more than meets the eye, as Ferries masterfully interweaves aspects of the uncanny represented in the form of animals and children.

These figures, alongside the spectacular landscapes, create fictions that are grounded in realities.

“I like to think of the parallel universe; ghosts moving in and out of our stories, animals on track beside us, spirits intertwining beneath the trees…the notion of romance or magic in the age of the hard drive,” Ferries said.

Mini Gallery – Retrospective: Images in My Time by Chris Robson

Chris Robson is an established Canadian artist living and working in Hay River, NWT. Originally from Vancouver, Robson obtained education in fine arts between the years of 1973-1980 from various institutions around the area, including the Emily Carr College of Art & Design.

Throughout his career, Robson has viewed both himself and his work as a work in progress involved with the experimentation, accumulation, and elimination of processes.

The inspiration that becomes ingrained into his work comes from the rural and national landmarks he has come across, particularly the iconic images that enhance the history and character of a community.

These scenes are captured within wood reliefs, relief reduction, or ink drawings. In this exhibition, Robson will be showing 26 original pieces.

-Submitted

 

‘Children in the Garden,’ Oil painting by Jennifer Ferries.

