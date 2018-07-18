Tune up your musical talent at Smithers Summer Fiddle Camp

This summer, 17 of Canada’s finest instructors are coming to the Bulkley Valley to teach at the 2018 Smithers Summer Fiddle Camp. The camp, organized by the Valley Youth Fiddlers, is open to all ages of fiddlers, guitarists, piano players, and drummers who have received at least one year of musical instruction.

The camp runs from Aug. 27 to Sept. 1, and is being held at Rocknest Ranch, approximately 35 km east of Smithers on Hungry Hill.

Smithers Summer Fiddle Camp begins with an instructor concert at 7 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 27, an incredible evening of outstanding music which the general public is welcome to attend. Tickets are at the door and are $10 for children and $15 for adults (the concert is free for Fiddle Camp participants).

Instructors include Order of Canada recipient Gordon Stobbe; Toronto-based Jaron Freeman Fox, Elise Boeur, and Lea Kirstein; Keitha Clark and Annie Avery from Whitehorse; Clinton Pelletier from Edmonton; Ottawa Valley’s James Stephens; JJ Guy from Saskatchewan; and Bulkley Valley’s own Roxy Dykstra — all remarkable performers who have travelled the world with their music.

Learning by ear, participants will be introduced to traditional and contemporary tunes in small groups, and will also join together with the entire camp to perform large, orchestral pieces with over 100 players. Evenings are time for dances and jams.

In addition to four days of musical instruction, young participants will have opportunities to try exciting activities — a giant swing, full-sized gymnasium, incredible zipline, and art mentorship from acclaimed artist and teacher Perry Rath.

In a region that is broadly recognized for its musical excellence, this is one of the the summer’s highlights. Fiddle camp is a terrific opportunity to elevate playing ability in a fun and supportive setting.

To find out more, or to register for Smithers Summer Fiddle Camp, visit valleyyouthfiddlers.com and the Smithers Summer Fiddle Camp Facebook page. Registration is open until July 31, after which late fees will be applied.