Touring Salmon Art Show now on at Smithers gallery

The annual exhibition brings artists together from around the Skeena watershed

The juried Skeena Salmon Art Show is now on at the Smithers Art Gallery until Nov. 13. (Facebook photo)

The 2021 Skeena Salmon Art Show is now open at the Smithers Art Gallery.

The exhibition features artists from across the Skeena region and beyond, using a wide range of techniques, including: carving, painting, sculpture, photography, clay, jewellery, fabric, and more.

Many pieces included in the show reflect on the future of salmon populations, and together their work celebrates salmon as a life-sustaining species.

“We are very excited for the fourth Annual Skeena Salmon Art Show,” said Dave Gordon, Skeena Salmon Arts Fest president.

“This exhibition unites communities across the northwest, showcasing our collective love for salmon.”

The Smithers edition of the show, which originated in Terrace, follows

“We are particularly excited about the extension of the show from Terrace to include Hazelton in September and Smithers in October. As sister communities along the Skeena, we rely on salmon to sustain our cultures and our natural environments. We very much look forward to seeing how artist communities will come together to celebrate salmon through art.”

Many of the most talented and esteemed artists from across the watershed are participating in the 2021 show, among them are: Stan Bevan, Catherine Blackburn, Marie-Christine Claveau, Kristen McKay, Carly Nabess, Jamie Nole, Perry Rath, Alex and Michelle Stoney, and many more.

The juried section of the exhibition has travelled to Smithers and $2,000 in cash prizes were awarded. This year’s jury includes Mike Dangeli (artist and carver), Vanessa Gill (art teacher), and Theresa Schober (Nisga’a Museum director and curator).

The public is invited to visit the exhibition and vote on their favourite piece. The artwork with the most votes will receive a People’s Choice Award and one lucky visitor will be drawn for a Skeena Salmon prize pack.

The can also be viewed online at www.smithersart.org/current and runs from Oct. 12 to Nov. 13.

Gallery hours are Tuesday-Friday 12-4 p.m. and Saturdays 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.



