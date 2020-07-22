Third Annual Artisan Tour to go ahead Aug. 1

There hasn’t been much travelling from Smithers this year. Due to the coronavirus, so many residents are staying home and enjoying all that the Bulkley Valley has to offer outdoors, from camping, hiking and biking to swimming, fishing and paddling.

We are very limited to what we can do indoors, but some people have found a way to be both creative and safe An activity to add to the things-to-do list on the upcoming long weekend on August 1 is the Smithers Artisan StudioTour 2020, featuring twelve local artisans in both the Telkwa and Smithers areas.

Sherry Nielsen is the organizer behind the third annual artisan studio tour. She states that she got the idea from seeing other communities such as Terrace feature tours.

With the financial support of Gladys Atrill from Tourism Smithers, Nielsen was able to meet with various local interested artists and organize a tour in the valley. This year the tour is receiving financial support from the Bulkley Valley Arts Council to print signs and brochures.

Nielsen would also like to give a big thank you to Simone Grothe and Dorothy Giesbrecht for their part in putting the tour together. Featured on the tour will be pottery, paintings, glass art and even handcrafted willow, bulrush and birch baskets from twelve different local artists.

The free self-guided tour brochures are available online at tourismsmithers.com/artisantour and in print at the local Chamber of Commerce, Out of Hand, Mills Interior Stationery and The Smithers Art Gallery, as well as at artists’ homes.

As far as safety goes, many artisans will be holding their studio tours outside or in well-ventilated and numbers regulated spaces. Safety is a priority for all.

The free self-guided tour will be held on Saturday, August 1, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at various artists’ homes or studios in both Telkwa and Smithers. Look for the signs and arrows.

