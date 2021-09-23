Screen shot from Theresa Mohr video trailer for “Running in Jeans,” which will debut on YouTube Sept. 29.

Theresa Mohr to launch first music video

“Running in Jeans” will debut on Mohr’s YouTube channel Sept. 29 at 7 p.m.

Bulkley Valley singer-songwriter Theresa Mohr has been busy for the past year starting with the release of a single called “Close the Distance” last December.

Now, she is releasing her first-ever music video.

“Running in Jeans” is a song from Mohr’s new EP Burnt Toast, a collection of four recently released folk-rock songs including “Close the Distance.”

She said she picked the song for the video because it’s a “catchy and fun” tune that lends itself to the video format.

“Originally, we were eating dinner and we saw a lady running past our house and she was wearing jeans,” Mohr explained. “We just kept thinking, ‘running in jeans’ and laughing about it.”

The song took shape at a campfire jam.

“Everybody took turns writing a verse for it,” she said. “It’s just such a catchy song and so playful and fun.”

And she is not done with it. To accompany the video release on Sept. 29, Mohr is inviting people to write their own verse for “Running in Jeans.”

“It’s an audience participation song,” she said.

Lyricists can send Mohr a video of their verse or message it to her through Facebook, Instagram, her website or YouTube channel.

The video, produced by Eli Larson, was made possible through a $1,000 grant from Creative BC and the help of Mohr’s friends who volunteered their time and creativity. She said she is very grateful to all the people who made it happen.

Creative BC also kicked in an additional $400 to commission artwork for the project for which Mohr turned to Silky Hen Design in Prince George.

Silky Hen bills itself as a “small but mighty design and illustration team” that specializes in merchandise and logo design as well as character illustration.

“Running in Jeans,” the video, will debut on the Theresa Michelle Mohr Music YouTube channel on Sept. 29 at 7 p.m.


