The Shared Histories Exhibition now open at Bulkley Valley Museum

Alhk’ikh Ts’ëdilh (Walking Together): The Shared Histories exhibition is now open at Bulkley Valley Museum

The new permanent is based on the 2018 book “Shared Histories” featuring video interviews with Witsuwit’en Elders, archival documents, photographs, and belongings that tell the story of Indiantown, a small community of Witsuwit’en families within Smithers that existed from the early years of the settler town until the late 1960s.

It draws from the extensive research and community memory documented in the 2018 Creekstone Press publication Shared Histories: Witsuwit’en-Settler Relationships in Smithers, B.C. 1913-1973 by Dr. Tyler McCreary.

“The exhibition has been developed over the past five years, in consultation with Witsuwit’en Elders on theShared Histories Advisory Committee. In 2022, Smithers-based artist Facundo Gastiazoro filmed new video interviews with Witsuwit’en Elders who either experienced Indiantown or are descended from those who lived there.

These videos were first shared with the community at a December 15 2022 public screening at the Della Herman Theatre. The full video interviews are presented in the museum exhibition.

“Alhk’ikh Ts’ëdilh features photographs, video interviews with Witsuwit’en Elders, and family stories of Indiantown,” said ‘Ilhdesinon Birdy Markert, District Principal of Indigenous Education (SD54) and Shared Histories Advisory Committee member

“The Witsuwit’en oral tradition tells us that we have been in this valley since time began. We need to share our stories to create an understanding of deep impacts to our families as colonization changed the landscape of our very livelihood on these lands. I am honoured that our communities (Elders) are sharing their loss of family, land and homes in Indian Town. We are all part of the Truth and Reconciliation story in this valley whether we want to be a witness to it or not. My hope is to bring our communities together in true reconciliation of sharing and building community together: side by side. It is only through relationship, trust and caring that we can make changes and hold each other as family.”

McCreary said the Indigenous people managed to persist against great odds.

“Alhk’ikh Ts’ëdilh documents the ways that Witsuwit’en families built a space for themselves in Smithers, creating the community of Indiantown,” he said.

“They did this despite the often hostile and racist policies by the local, provincial, and federal governments that sought to exclude Indigenous people from the settlement. While the community of Indiantown was destroyed by settlers after half-a-century of existence, its history remains important to remember. It is important not just as a record of settler violence, but also as a symbol of the resilience and fortitude of Witsuwit’en families making a place for themselves in Smithers.”

He added, it is a story from which to take inspiration in searching for better ways to live together in the future.

“It is important to me as Curator that this complex, and at times difficult history has a permanent place within the museum, where both our community members, and visitors to our community can listen, learn, and reflect on how this history continues to affect our town to this day,” said Kira Westby, Bulkley Valley Museum Curator

“I feel honoured that the museum has been trusted to share these stories, and proud to have been part of this project.”

Development of the exhibition has been supported by several funders, including the Social Sciences & Humanities Research Council (SSHRC), Wetzin’kwa Community Forest Corporation, Bulkley Valley Arts Council, and the BC Arts Council through their “Arts Resiliency” funding.

The Shared Histories project began as a joint project and a series of community-to-community forums between the Office of the Wet’suwet’en and the Town of Smithers. Both continued to provide support and assistance to the development of the exhibition.

The exhibition is open during the Museum’s regular hours of operation available on our website, bvmuseum.org.

Admission is free, donations appreciated.

