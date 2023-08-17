Annual Telkwa BBQ coming up. (file photo)

Annual Telkwa BBQ coming up. (file photo)

Telkwa BBQ to look different this year

No demo derby but other new events on the schedule

Living in the Bulkley Valley is living in a community which continuously shows its sense of kinship.

The local Kinsmen have been hosting their Telkwa BBQ for more than 100 years and this year’s edition will demonstrate it’s commitment to that community as it features lots of old highlights as well as some new events which will be sure to become highlights.

Organiser Kyle Goodall is a long-time member of the group and is excited about the events that are on offer.

“The most important thing for this year is that it is going to be family centred. We have a lot of stuff going on. Its going to be different and exciting,” he said. Goodall is currently the vice president of the Bulkley Valley Kinsmen Club.

There will be no Demolition Derby but there will be enough to keep everyone busy. There will be a BBQ, a softball tournament, a 19 and over dance, and lots more. Kids will be kept busy by a wide range of exciting activities.

While some of the events are still in the planning stages, what has been slated so far seems like his goals will be met.

All days will kick off with a pancake breakfast hosted by local seniors and the plan is to have most of the events outdoors. An exception will be the Sunday dance which will be at the hall in Telkwa.

Most of the events will be free of charge to encourage wider participation of families, some, such as the indoor concert, will have a small fee. Proceeds from will go back into the local community for such projects as improving the softball fields for next year’s tournament.

Some of the planned events will be sure to attract kids of all ages. For example, the Sunday BBQ has always been a big draw. Some of the additional will include the RCMP first responder unit with its sirens and lights, the BC Hydro bucket truck demo, the reptile show where they can actually play with them. Also included will be Lady Houston’s bounty castle and an ever-popular water fight.

Saturday evening after the last softball game will be the home run derby for the first time.

Monday will feature the finals of the softball tournament as well as the crash/ vender sale with local goods usually seen at also a farmer’s markets and sidewalk sales.

Hopefully there will be time somewhere in order for a local group to squeeze in an arm-wrestling contest.

Details have not been finalized but the schedule is ambitious and has something for everyone to enjoy the end of the summer period .

