Telkwa BBQ 2018

By Michael Grace-Dacosta
Everyone had fun at this year’s Telkwa BBQ
Island Lake Fire not expected to grow further
Environment Canada put out a special weather statement calling for frost the next few nights.
The Bulkley Valley Regional Pool and Recreation Centre needs more lifeguards.
Port Edward leadership says it supports 14 mayors responding to northwest B.C. LNG challenge
Speculation tax triggered local ‘recession,’ B.C. mayors say
Parks Canada says they found the one-year-old bear’s carcass in early September after her GPS collar was stationary for 24 hours
Provincewide popularity on the rise leading to nationwide recruiting drives
Municipal leaders cheer new infrastructure funds
British Columbia Golf and Inside Golf surveyed more than 5,400 golfers province-wide
Six-month-old stopped breathing at Pacific Highway crossing
Ottawa is warning Canadians to avoid all travel to that stretch of the U.S. East Coast.
Former Southside resident calls ranchers who ignored evacuation order to fight fire heroes.
The plan envisions spending $600 million on about 2,800 units that would temporarily house athletes and officials during the 2026 Olympic and Paralympic Games.
Debate and voting begin in earnest at this year’s Union of B.C. Municipalities convention in Whistler
By Rod Link
New Democrat Leader Jagmeet Singh said the NDP is united but there is a lot of work to do.
The Broncos will host the Nipawin Hawks during the season home opener.