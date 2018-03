Sweet Harmony wins gold

Barbershop Singers took part in the Burns Lakes Music Festival on March 6.

Sweet Harmony Barbershop Singers took part in the Burns Lakes Music Festival on March 6 and took away a gold for their performance of Dancing Queen, For the Longest Time and Gonna Build a Mountain.

Congratulations to our local performers in the 61st Lakes District Festival Of the Arts at Burns Lake:

Performer, Discipline, Studio/Teacher

Ava MacDougall, Classical & Modern Vocals, Legacy Music Studio/Lori K.E. Koop

Brenda Donas, Cello, Healing Violin/Simone Hug

Bryer Maclean, Classical Vocals, Legacy Music Studio/Lori K.E. Koop

Chloe Sear, Classical Vocals, Legacy Music Studio/Lori K.E. Koop

Debbie Bentham, Violin, Healing Violin/Simone Hug

Emily Bulmer, Classical Vocals, Legacy Music Studio/Lori K.E. Koop

Emma Torunski, Classical & Contemporary Piano, Broadway Music Studio/Alana Butler

Hailey Van Raalte, Violin, Healing Violin/Simone Hug

Jaymie Klaver, Classical & Contemporary Piano, Broadway Music Studio/Alana Butler

Jordys Bowman, Classical Piano, Legacy Music Studio/Lori K.E. Koop

Khyrin Collier, Speech Arts – Poetry, Legacy Music Studio/Lori K.E. Koop

Madeira Perestrelo, Classical Vocals & Musical Theatre, Legacy Music Studio/Lori K.E. Koop

Nicholas Collier, Speech Arts – Poetry, Legacy Music Studio/Lori K.E. Koop

Norah Bowman, Classical Piano, Legacy Music Studio/Lori K.E. Koop

Odin Vetsch, Classical & Contemporary Piano, Broadway Music Studio/Alana Butler

Sara Torunski, Classical Vocals, Legacy Music Studio/Lori K.E. Koop

Shaelyn Radu, Classical & Contemporary Piano, Broadway Music Studio/Alana Butler

Solange Stewart-Hansen, Classical & Contemporary Piano, Broadway Music Studio/Alana Butler

Taya de Groot, Classical & Modern Vocals, Legacy Music Studio/Lori K.E. Koop

-Submittted article