Striking the right chord

Broadway Music Studio’s Alana Butler (right) with student Jaymie Klaver who earned silver in the popular category. (Contributed photo)

The Lakes District Festival is a great opportunity for the students to learn and share their music in an encouraging yet competitive atmosphere. The students are evaluated and then given valuable tips on their playing by the adjudicator to help further their skills.

Odin Vetsch and Kaison Paquette were invited to the 62nd Honours Concert Saturday to play and receive scholarships.

“I couldn’t be any prouder of my students; they all put in many hours to prepare for this event and I admire each of them for their courage, dedication and hard work,” said Broadway Music Studio’s Alana Butler.

–Submitted by Broadway Music Studio.

Gracie Fitzmaurice’s first festival experience earning silver for her introductory solo. (Contributed photo)

Kaison Paquette’s first festival experience taking home gold for his introductory solo and a silver for his popular piece. (Contributed photo)

Lillica Paquette earned a gold for her contemporary solo and a silver for her baroque piece. (Contributed photo)

Odin Vetsch earned gold for his sonatina solo. (Contributed photo)