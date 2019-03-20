Broadway Music Studio’s Alana Butler (right) with student Jaymie Klaver who earned silver in the popular category. (Contributed photo)

Striking the right chord

Smithers’ Broadway Music Studio students collect ribbons at Lakes District Music Festival.

The Lakes District Festival is a great opportunity for the students to learn and share their music in an encouraging yet competitive atmosphere. The students are evaluated and then given valuable tips on their playing by the adjudicator to help further their skills.

Odin Vetsch and Kaison Paquette were invited to the 62nd Honours Concert Saturday to play and receive scholarships.

“I couldn’t be any prouder of my students; they all put in many hours to prepare for this event and I admire each of them for their courage, dedication and hard work,” said Broadway Music Studio’s Alana Butler.

–Submitted by Broadway Music Studio.

 

Gracie Fitzmaurice’s first festival experience earning silver for her introductory solo. (Contributed photo)

Kaison Paquette’s first festival experience taking home gold for his introductory solo and a silver for his popular piece. (Contributed photo)

Lillica Paquette earned a gold for her contemporary solo and a silver for her baroque piece. (Contributed photo)

Odin Vetsch earned gold for his sonatina solo. (Contributed photo)

Broadway Music Studio’s Alana Butler (right) with student Shaelyn Radu who earned silver performing in the classical sonata category at the Lakes District Festival. (Contributed photo)

Now 30, 'The Little Mermaid' paved the way for Elsa and Anna
Leaving a legacy at Lakes District Festival of the Performing Arts

SD54's new superintendent talks opportunities

'I decided I wanted to teach as a way to give back' says Bulkley Valley's new top school administrator

Performance results from Legacy Music Studio and Wolfgang Loschberger's Music Studio Vienna.

Aussies buy majority stake in Red Chris mine

Company looks forward to relationship with Tahltan Nation

B.C. minister says rural internet is 'railroad of the 21st century'

Jinny Sims talks details about the $50-million provincial and possible $750-million federal funds

'Full worm super moon' to illuminate B.C. skies on first day of spring

Spring has sprung, a moon named in honour of thawing soil marks final super moon until 2020

40 records broken across B.C. as hot streak continues

Abbotsford hottest spot in Canada on Tuesday

B.C. wildfire prevention budget bulked up as dry spring unfolds

Night vision goggles tested for early detection effort

Vancouver driver ticketed twice within 6 minutes for same offence

The man was written up by two different officers for using an electronic device

B.C. teacher reprimanded after incident with Grade 11 student in school gym

Gregory Norman Brock was teaching at a high school in the Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows School District

B.C. man 'parks' horse during liquor store pit stop

As long as animal wasn't jaywalking, no problem, says Parksville official

Starbucks to test recyclable cups, redesign stores in B.C., U.S. cities

The company also said it plans to redesign its stores as it adapts to increasing mobile pick-up and delivery orders

In pre-election budget, Liberals boost infrastructure cash to cities, broadband

The budget document says the Liberals have approved more than 33,000 projects, worth about $19.9 billion in federal financing

'That's a load of crap': Dog poop conspiracy spreads in White Rock

Allegation picked up steam through a Facebook page run by a city councillor

