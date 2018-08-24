Spirit of the North Photos

Photos from this year’s Spirit of the North Classical Music Festival that took place in several locations throughout Smithers last weekend.
Skip to the next and previous photo by typing j/k or ←/→.
The Postmen have been delivering donated items to evacuation centres for those hit hardest by fires
Photos from Spirit of the North’s story time at the library and family folk dance at Bovill Square.
The Keoughs have found adventure in the wake of personal tragedy.
International students are introducing Smithereens to a new (old) sport.
Yellow floating heart continues to spread quickly.
Fraser Health Authority is hosting an overdose response demonstration on its Facebook page
Air quaility and fire risks threaten some regions of B.C.
A woman was found dead just off Highway 1, 10 kilometres north of Boston Bar Wednesday evening
Northern Health say the results of the Prince Rupert Hospital water study not due until fall
Shelley Beyak of Abbotsford says she will do all it takes to see her two children back in her arms
Ontario police found the woman in her backyard after the explosion
Emergency crews rescued five California tourists following Hurricane Lane
Chandler Stephenson to take Cup to Humboldt to help town heal after bus crash
Peter Harder, the Liberal government’s representative in the Senate will not testify
International students are introducing Smithereens to a new (old) sport.
Yellow floating heart continues to spread quickly.
Northern B.C.’s Alkali Lake blaze now at 118,000 hectares
Police believe the body found around 10 kilometres north of Boston Bar was not a random act
Rodeo contractors and handlers take pride in care and welfare of the animals, CRA says
Chef Heidi Fink creates recipes for sandwiches that satisfy everyone in your household
Goalie Rich Zecchel is still frightened to fly and recalls the crash-landing of a DC-3 in a field.