The Royal Conservatory of Music awarded Jonah Ma a gold medal for Level 4 Flute. (Contributed photo)

Smithers student wins musical award

Jonah Ma was awarded a gold medal for Level 4 Flute by the Royal Conservatory of Music

The Royal Conservatory of Music (RCM) has awarded a young flute player from Smithers a gold medal.

Smithers Secondary School Grade 11 student Jonah Ma was given a gold medal for Level 4 flute as a result of his recent exam.

He has been taking private lessons from Gail Olsen since 2105.

“He is a quiet, pleasant, courteous, and hardworking student, and has advanced very quickly with his playing in the last one-and-a-half years,” said Olsen. “With a little coaxing from me, he agreed to take his first Royal Conservatory exam this past June and received a ‘First Class Honors with Distinction’ mark of 92 per cent for his efforts.”

She was informed earlier this month by the RCM that he won a Regional Gold Medal for the BC/Yukon Region, Level 4 Flute. “Gold Medals are awarded each academic year to exam candidates who have obtained the highest mark for their level, discipline and region. Jonah is very deserving of this award, and should he decide to do any further exams, I have no doubt that he would do very well,” she added.

In her 35 years of teaching, Ma is her first student to win a gold medal.

Ma was surprised when he first found out about the honour. “I did not completely understand what it meant,” he said. “Once I found out I was even more surprised.”

He doesn’t have any plans to make a career out of music, but said he wants to improve as much as possible and maybe learn another instrument or two before graduating from high school.

Previous story
VIDEO: Final trailer for ‘Rise of Skywalker’ debuts

Just Posted

Smithers student wins musical award

Jonah Ma was awarded a gold medal for Level 4 Flute by the Royal Conservatory of Music

‘We are looking at extinction’: Telkwa angler urging DFO to take action on salmon stocks

Don Lambie has sent a letter to DFO outlining several changes he wants to see

Prince Rupert Port Authority announces $161K and first projects in new Skeena River salmon program

Gitanyow, Gitxsan and Lax Kw’alaams projects among recipients

Flu shot clinics coming soon

Northern Health recommends everyone get the vaccine

Security guard bitten, punched by patient at Terrace hospital

Violent incident one of many in Northwest B.C., nurses union says

Raptors Bling: NBA champions receive their rings in pre-game ceremony

There are over 650 diamonds — at a weight of 14 carats — in the 14-karat yellow gold ring

Faster response may have prevented fatal outcome at B.C. trampoline park

Coroner’s report rules Greater Victoria father Jay Greenwood’s death accidental

100-pound pumpkin stolen a second time from B.C. business

According to security footage, a man and woman took the pumpkin on Oct. 20 at 8:20 p.m.

Greta Thunberg declines invitation to Victoria due to time, not ferry emissions

Thunberg confirmed that she will be joining a climate strike at the Vancouver Art Gallery on Friday

‘Havoc and chaos:’ Alberta separatist group gains support as Liberals re-elected

The idea is getting interest from people in Saskatchewan, Manitoba and parts of British Columbia

Feds decriminalizing drugs possible if Jagmeet Singh pushes for it, expert says

National pharmacare was one of Singh’s most highly-touted platform policies

In the news: Wexit, Brexit and Trump sparks outrage

There’s been a surge of support for an Alberta separatist group

Jody Wilson-Raybould should use social media to amplify her voice: experts

But being an Independent has never been easy

Horvat’s hat trick lifts Canucks to 5-2 win over Red Wings

First career three-goal game for Vancouver captain

Most Read