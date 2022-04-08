Smithers Secondary Musical Theatre production presents “What you will,” April 8, 9 , 10

“What you will” musical being held this weekend at SSS, based on Shakespeare’s Twelfth Night.

Music is in the air. Smithers Secondary Musical Theatre will hold its first performance in three years with an adaptation of William Shakespeare’s Twelfth Night, on April 8.

The musical named “What you will,” has three more performances scheduled for Saturday night (April 9), with a matinee and a final evening show on Sunday (April 10).

According to Heather Lee, director of the musical theatre, there may be a few tickets left to purchase at Mountain Eagle Books in Smithers, “but not many,” she said.

The common area of Smithers Senior Secondary School (SSS) was a hive of activity during the evening of April 7, while props were adjusted and microphones finely tuned. The singers warmed up and the band played making final adjustments for the dress rehearsal.

“It’s very exciting,” Lee said as she whizzed by to help with costumes and vocal warm-ups the students were participating in.

Parents were running last-minute errands for the show, and a person on stage was making final prop changes. It’s a very busy time for the production, Lee said.

There has not been a musical theatre production at SSS in three years, and it takes a great deal of coordination, work and hours of practice to pull it all off. The theatre production has many hands in the ensemble coming together to make a successful production with band students, choir students, and theatre students. Art students and many support people, even shop students helped out building sets. It is an enormous undertaking, the director said.

The excitement in the air could be felt at the rehearsal with the bustle of many students and people involved. The flashy, fun costumes, music you can tap your foot to, combined with the songs that are literally “music to your ears” will make this musical a success and joy to people who love theatre and music.



Final “tune-ups” being made in the band. (Deb Meissner photo)