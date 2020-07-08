Smithers resident hoping to drum up support for a reverse parade

Taggert wants to do something in place of the fall fair parade, which was cancelled due to COVID-19

A Smithers resident is trying to keep the sentiment of the fall fair parade alive with a reverse parade.

The annual BVX and the parade that kicks off the weekend was cancelled due to the ongoing pandemic.

Jessy Taggart has come up with the idea for a different type of parade and is hoping people participate.

She would like it if businesses and homes decorated their houses and stores with a country/cowboy theme so people can drive or walk around town and see something fun.

“I love life. Just because there is COVID, doesn’t mean we can’t have a parade,” she said. “I just hope everyone will join and be silly. I want people to participate, it could be really awesome.”

She has an idea to decorate her front lawn with a 101 Dalmations theme because it would have been the fair’s 101st year and she has a love for dogs.

The reverse parade would run during what should have been the fall fair, the last weekend in August.

People can take pictures of their decorated houses or businesses and upload to them a Facebook page created for the event.

More information can be found on the Fall Fair Reverse Parade Smithers Facebook page.

