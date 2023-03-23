Top (from left), Olivia Penninga and Kaison Paquette and bottom, Sabella Monkman, Maison Gale and Justina Doerksen show off their ribbons from the Lakes District Music Festival. (Submitted photo)

Smithers piano students earn ribbons at Lakes District Festival

Pianists Kaison Paquette, Mason Gale, Sabella Monkman, Madison Zacharias, Justina Doerksen and Olivia Penninga attended the 65th annual Lakes District Festival this March 11 and earned lovely ribbons and feedback from their adjudicator, April Smith.

Mason Gale, Justina Doerksen and Sabella Monkman were also invited to play at the Honours Concert this March 18.

“I am so proud of the students for sharing their music,” said teacher Alana Butler. They all worked hard to prepare for this event and not only did that show, they stepped out of their comfort zone to learn and improve their skills.

“I’m grateful for The Lakes District Festival and committee who keep this event happening every year allowing students the opportunity to share their music while learning from wonderful adjudicators.”

