Smithers Mayor Taylor Bachrach met Beijing-based actor Jingchu Zhang at the Smithers airport. Facebook photo

Smithers’ mountains to star in another movie

A Chinese production shot scenes for a movie on Hudson Bay Mountain

Another movie is being filmed in Smithers. This time, it’s a production from China.

The crew was here last week and production is underway.

About 70 people were working on it, with about 50 workers coming from out of town and about 20 were local hires. They spent most of their time filming on the backside of Hudson Bay Mountain.

The Chinese production is called Wings over Everest and is about a climber on a recovery mission who discovers her team is at risk by murderous arms dealers.

Gladys Atrill with Tourism Smithers said the area is becoming known in the film industry.

“One of the people involved in an earlier location scout is from B.C. and has worked here before, and because the mountains around here have been used in film production before, there is a knowledge base that these assets are here,” she said.

“We also have locals who have worked on films who have knowledge and there are photographs out there. The area is known, it isn’t an unknown entity because of the number of productions that have been here before.”

Atrill added most filming is done around Smithers for the mountains.

“Ninety per cent of what is shot here has been in the winter and has been for mountain terrain. It is the accessibility because the mountains are close to town. How fast can you move people from mountain top to valley is a key consideration,” she explained.

Atrill said it is always exciting when a film is shot in Smithers.

“It is good for community spirit, it is good business and it gives us a little pick-up when productions come in the winter where there is room in the community to absorb it and respond to it. And now since we’ve had a few productions here people are geared for it. Mentally, they know the pace, things go fast, the demands are high and short,” she said.

While the economic impact varies from film to film, Atrill said it is always good for the region. Each production is different, it depends on how many people they bring and how long they stay.

“It is very positive, even a short production is bringing some crew and some economic benefit to the community,” she said. “It is a fun thing that comes to town for a short period of time, creates some energy, leaves an economic benefit and then it’s off and maybe we’ll get to see something on screen at a later time.”

