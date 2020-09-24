(Deb Meissner photo)

Smithers Gallery Member Show & Community Exhibition

New exhibit highlights over 35 artists in the Bulkley Valley and beyond and

The Smithers Art Gallery is hosting its newest show, the 2020 Smithers Gallery Member Show and Community Exhibition. It highlights more than 35 artists in the Bulkley Valley and beyond and represents many different styles, mediums and aesthetics.

“Member shows are probably one of the most difficult to hang and look cohesive, but they are also one of the most rewarding shows the gallery hosts” said Nicole Chernish, gallery manager. “The valley is full of so many talented artists that work in so many different mediums.”

Oil, acrylic, quilting, felting, carving, printmaking, mosaics and stained glass are all on display this year.

It is also of note that several families have more than one artist included in this year’s show.

There is still time to see the show this year, as it runs through to November 7th.

The gallery is open to the public with all social distancing measures in place – Monday to Friday from 12 – 4 and Saturdays from 10 – 2. For those unable to go to the gallery, you can still see the show online at their website www.smithersart.org under current exhibitions.

The Smithers Art Gallery is run by a non profit organization that has been in existence since the early 1970s. Their mandate has been to provide the community and artists with access to visual arts programming. “Visual arts education, exhibitions and artist support are the foundation to our organization” said Chernish.

“We are always looking for how we can do more.”

To that end, Chernish felt that artists needed additional support for sales of their work, especially emerging artists and artists who don’t have open studios to showcase their work to potential buyers.

In June 2019, the gallery opened a shop inside to showcase artist and artisan works.

“It turns out all we needed to do was put up a wall and we had an instant space for our members to showcase their work year-round.”

The new space proved so popular with locals and especially tourists, that it is now a permanent space in the gallery.

There is a wide variety of items for sale including jewelry, carvings, photography, paintings and a large selection of cards.

The Smithers Art Gallery and Store are open Monday to Friday 12 – 4 and Saturdays 10 – 2

Smithers Art Gallery

