Zero Cool by Dyan Myhr poetry in white/ stalks seals on barren ice floes…/ extinction circles

Smithers Gallery / Combines different art forms / Haiku visuals

Better Together exhibit a feast for anyone who might visit the Art Gallery between now and April 6.

‘Better Together’ is the latest exhibition available at the Smithers Art Gallery and once again, it does not disappoint.

The exhibition features paintings from four Terrace artists with different styles that go a long way in looking at the life we have here in the Northwest. There is a wide variety of subject matter that goes a long way in looking at the diversity of the beauty of our life not only in the landscapes and the wildlife, but also in the lifestyle of the inhabitants.

Between them, Dyan Myhr, Gail Turner Sears, Joan Billey and Kathleen Stuart have a wide range of subjects through a wide range of style and media.

The artwork is enhanced by a haiku written for each piece. These short, traditional three-line poems make one think much more about the meaning and feeling of each work.

The creative styles are extremely diverse — coloured pencil, watercolour, acrylic and more. The range of subject matter, media and the variety of inspiration make this showing of four very unique styles a feast for anyone who might visit the Art Gallery between now and April 6.

sports@interior-news.com

 

Where I Live by Gail Turner Sears forest mountains joy/ clean air rivers creeks abound/ a feast for the eyes

Vaquero by Joan Billey vaquero charging/ guiding the strays towards home/ determined herder

Resolve by Dyan Myhr whitewater rushing…/ redfish leap to open mouths/ waiting for the feast

Grandma’s Window by Joan Billey grandma’s windowsill/ treasures of a farming life/ antique remembrance

Previous story
Mark Perry’s ‘northwesty’ perspective is Right Here

Just Posted

U.S. consulate general to visit Northwest

Trip part of the region’s first-ever pop-up consul for American residents

Smithers Gallery / Combines different art forms / Haiku visuals

Better Together exhibit a feast for anyone who might visit the Art Gallery between now and April 6.

Mark Perry’s ‘northwesty’ perspective is Right Here

“It’s about the larger area here and the life in it,” says Bulkley Valley favourite Mark Perry.

The big melt

The Town of Smithers reminds homeowners to prepare for all that snow turning to water.

Olympic spirit at ‘Ksan

VIDEO: cross-country skiing in Hazelton with tips from Olympian Beckie Scott.

VIDEO: B.C. conservation officer gets wakeup call by moose

‘This may have crossed the line’

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

Mueller witness is convicted pedophile with shadowy past

Special counsel Robert Mueller’s team has spent the last 10 months investigating possible Trump-related wrongdoings

Punchless Canucks shut out for third straight game, fall 3-0 to Ducks

Newly acquired forward Jason Chimera, 38, records first goal and assist with Anaheim

No fowl play suspected in 40 Canada geese carcasses dumped on mid-Island

Conservation Officer Service said birds were likely taken in legal hunt

BREAKING: RCMP confirm charges against Sagmoen from 2013 assault in Maple Ridge

Sagmoen has now been charged with assault causing bodily harm.

Ontario man arrested in alleged double homicide

Police arrest a man wanted in connection with the deaths of a teen boy and a woman

#LeaveYourPhoneAlone: Driver caught using device twice within 7 minutes

In other case, police nab drivers texting side by side

NDP’s Singh rejects terrorism, preaches ‘love, courage’

Questions swirl after reports he attended rally for violent religious leader three years ago in California

Most Read

  • Mark Perry’s ‘northwesty’ perspective is Right Here

    “It’s about the larger area here and the life in it,” says Bulkley Valley favourite Mark Perry.

  • Smithers Gallery / Combines different art forms / Haiku visuals

    Better Together exhibit a feast for anyone who might visit the Art Gallery between now and April 6.