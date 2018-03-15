Smithers Gallery / Combines different art forms / Haiku visuals

Better Together exhibit a feast for anyone who might visit the Art Gallery between now and April 6.

‘Better Together’ is the latest exhibition available at the Smithers Art Gallery and once again, it does not disappoint.

The exhibition features paintings from four Terrace artists with different styles that go a long way in looking at the life we have here in the Northwest. There is a wide variety of subject matter that goes a long way in looking at the diversity of the beauty of our life not only in the landscapes and the wildlife, but also in the lifestyle of the inhabitants.

Between them, Dyan Myhr, Gail Turner Sears, Joan Billey and Kathleen Stuart have a wide range of subjects through a wide range of style and media.

The artwork is enhanced by a haiku written for each piece. These short, traditional three-line poems make one think much more about the meaning and feeling of each work.

The creative styles are extremely diverse — coloured pencil, watercolour, acrylic and more. The range of subject matter, media and the variety of inspiration make this showing of four very unique styles a feast for anyone who might visit the Art Gallery between now and April 6.

Where I Live by Gail Turner Sears forest mountains joy/ clean air rivers creeks abound/ a feast for the eyes

Vaquero by Joan Billey vaquero charging/ guiding the strays towards home/ determined herder

Resolve by Dyan Myhr whitewater rushing…/ redfish leap to open mouths/ waiting for the feast