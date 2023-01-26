Smithers family debuts on Family Feud Canada on Valentines Day

The Gorbahn family is mum on how many episoides they will appear in

The Gorbahn family from Smithers is scheduled to appear on Family Feud Canada on Valentine’s Day, and they won’t give a hint for how many episodes they are on.

In the well-known game show, which originated in the United States, two families compete for the most points.

Contestants get points by correctly guessing popular answers to survey questions. The family who earns the most points is given a chance to win $10,000 at the end of the show.

In October, 2022 a family from Haida Gwaii won on the show, but in the final round, they did not get the necessary 200 points to win the large cash prize.

The Gorbahn family will debut on CBC (and CBC Gem) Feb. 14, with TV funnyman Gerry Dee as host, but you will have to tune in to see if the family wins and gets to continue to subsequent episodes.