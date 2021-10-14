Smithers drummer releases second single “Rattle My Bones”

Michael Wilford releases his second single, “Rattle My Bones,” Oct. 15 at 9 a.m. PST. (Publicity photo)

Building on the success of his debut single “Scotch,” Smithers-born and raised Michael Wilford is back with a second release Oct. 15.

“Rattle my Bones” is a pandemic-inspired song about living with the demons and ghosts in his closet, but also making friends with them, Wilford’s electronic press kit (EPK) explains.

“It was written from in a dark place, but it was brought to life by a supportive community of artists, who were living a shared experience,” he said.

“Gang vocals” on the final track include artists from all over Canada with special inclusion of several Bulkley Valley stalwarts including Elena, Mip (Marie Perry), Elijah Quinn and Molly Moolman.

“Scotch” which was released in February, garnered significant attention and rose as high as 78 on the Canadian Radio Top 100 Alternative Songs Chart.

It also received honourable mention in the blues category of the International Songwriting Competition, the grand prize of which went to the Swedish folk-pop duo Smith & Thell for their song Goliath.

The competition is judged by heavy-hitters of the music industry Dua Lipa, Coldplay, Tom Waits, George Thoroughgood and Nancy Wilson (Heart).

Wilford was grateful for home town support for “Scotch” he said in an email to The Interior News.

“Getting the local support was so important to the success of my last song,” he said.

With the release of “Rattle my Bones” on Soundcloud Oct. 15 at 9 a.m. PST, Wilford, a drummer by trade, is working toward becoming a recording artist in his own right after years of recording and touring with other bands such as Old Rebel Soul.

Wilford graduated from Smithers Secondary School in 2014 before pursuing and obtaining a four-year music performance diploma from the Victoria Conservatory of Music.

He currently lives in Victoria.



