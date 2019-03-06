Smithers Art Gallery presents Wild reception Friday

The next gallery opening reception is this Friday, March 8 from 7-9 p.m.

The newest Smithers Art Gallery exhibit ‘Wild’ on now is a joint exhibition celebrating nature in all its beauty through paint and pottery.

Artist Karren Soby calls it art for advocacy.

“I am a huge lover of animal and wildlife. For years I have been deeply troubled by the wild places that are under threat from habitat loss due to changing climates and urbanization that hurt animal and plant species. I hope [through this exhibit] to bring awareness to the public of these beautiful creatures that need our help,” she said.

Kaaren and Susan will be at the Gallery to answer any questions and talk about their work. Everyone is welcome. Refreshments are provided and admission is always free.

The exhibition is on now until April 6. Gallery hours are Tuesday to Friday 12-5 p.m. and Saturdays 12-4 p.m.

Artist bios

Kaaren Soby

Having started her painting journey at the Forum Art Institute in Winnipeg and the University of Manitoba Fine Arts, Kaaren moved to northern B.C. to live off grid in the Smithers area some 40 years ago.

In the past, Kaaren’s art focus has been on flora and fauna, but recently her work has expanded to the animal kingdom that she loves and knows to be at risk.

Susan Clay Smith

Ceramic artist Susan Clay Smith played in the mud as a child and by her early teens discovered that working in clay was far more satisfying.

A three year intensive program at the Sheridan College School of Crafts & Design as a Ceramics major brought Susan exposure to the vast range of possibilities and cultural context of clay.

Her current work is constructed through the combined techniques of hand building and wheel-work and reflects both local and coastal subjects. Complex surface treatments including image transfer techniques and direct printing will be featured in ‘Wild.’