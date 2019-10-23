Jay Gilday will be at the Della Herman Theatre on Saturday as part of the Bulkley Valley Concert Association’s line-up. (Contributed photo)

Singer song writer Jay Gilday to perform in Smithers

Bulkley Valley Concert Assocation’s second show of their season on Saturday

The Bulkley Valley Concert Association’s (BVCA) 2019/2020 second show of their season is coming up Oct. 26.

Their first show held earlier this month was incredible, according to BVCA arts director Miriam Colvin. Krystle DosSantos opened the season and Colvin was happy with the turnout.

“It was really great,” said Colvin. “There was an arc to the evening, her playing, her musicality, her voice warmed through out the night so by the end of the evening she was full on powerful and had the whole audience engaged and singing along.”

Jay Gilday is next on tap and will perform at the Della Herman Theatre on Saturday.

The singer-songwriter now lives in Edmonton but grew up in Yellowknife.

Gilday told BVCA board members he was excited to be returning to northern B.C., which he recalls fondly from his days of touring with his Juno award-winning sister, Leela Gilday. He also said that Witset was a favourite stop.

His website says his voice is a raw and gorgeous siren of the Canadian north, fusing hymnal anguish with driving rhythm and blues. He mixes Dene spirituals and Irish ballads with Canadian folk and rock.

“I found him to be very engaging with a very strong, sometimes raspy voice,” said Colvin. “He has a real range with his musicality.”

Jay will be joined on stage by Andrew Stewart on bass, Geoff OBrien on drums, David Aide on keys, and Edmonton jazz legend Dave Babcock.

“He [Gilday] calls himself folk and soul rock,” said Colvin. “He has an underlying rock edge. He is both an accomplished singer-songwriter and performs solo gigs, so I think that is where the folk rock comes into it and he performs with a full band so I think that is where we are going to get what he calls soul and his roots in blue.”

Colvin is also hoping he shows off his hidden talent and the story that goes along with it.

“When I heard him perform he said that somehow at every performance he gets asked to whistle. So in the showing of his work, of course we asked him to whistle. And he was a virtuoso of whistling,” she said. “He had this amazing tune that went all over the place.”

Tickets are now on sale at Mountain Eagle Books or available at the door. Adults are $28, $23 for seniors and $15 for students.

Previous story
VIDEO: Final trailer for ‘Rise of Skywalker’ debuts

Just Posted

Smithers student wins musical award

Jonah Ma was awarded a gold medal for Level 4 Flute by the Royal Conservatory of Music

‘We are looking at extinction’: Telkwa angler urging DFO to take action on salmon stocks

Don Lambie has sent a letter to DFO outlining several changes he wants to see

Prince Rupert Port Authority announces $161K and first projects in new Skeena River salmon program

Gitanyow, Gitxsan and Lax Kw’alaams projects among recipients

Flu shot clinics coming soon

Northern Health recommends everyone get the vaccine

Security guard bitten, punched by patient at Terrace hospital

Violent incident one of many in Northwest B.C., nurses union says

Raptors Bling: NBA champions receive their rings in pre-game ceremony

There are over 650 diamonds — at a weight of 14 carats — in the 14-karat yellow gold ring

Faster response may have prevented fatal outcome at B.C. trampoline park

Coroner’s report rules Greater Victoria father Jay Greenwood’s death accidental

100-pound pumpkin stolen a second time from B.C. business

According to security footage, a man and woman took the pumpkin on Oct. 20 at 8:20 p.m.

Greta Thunberg declines invitation to Victoria due to time, not ferry emissions

Thunberg confirmed that she will be joining a climate strike at the Vancouver Art Gallery on Friday

‘Havoc and chaos:’ Alberta separatist group gains support as Liberals re-elected

The idea is getting interest from people in Saskatchewan, Manitoba and parts of British Columbia

Feds decriminalizing drugs possible if Jagmeet Singh pushes for it, expert says

National pharmacare was one of Singh’s most highly-touted platform policies

In the news: Wexit, Brexit and Trump sparks outrage

There’s been a surge of support for an Alberta separatist group

Jody Wilson-Raybould should use social media to amplify her voice: experts

But being an Independent has never been easy

Horvat’s hat trick lifts Canucks to 5-2 win over Red Wings

First career three-goal game for Vancouver captain

Most Read