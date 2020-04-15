Shania Twain among performers set for ‘Canada Together’ broadcast benefit

A total of 20 acts are participating through the rest of the week

Shania Twain, Lady Antebellum, and Luke Combs are among the headliners set to perform from their homes for a five-night broadcast event next week in support of Canada’s COVID-19 relief efforts.

ET Canada, in partnership with the Canadian Country Music Association and the CCMA Foundation, will present ”Canada Together: In Concert.”

The series premieres Monday and will air weeknights on “ET Canada” (at 7:30 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT) on Global, turning the entertainment news show into mostly performance-based episodes for the week.

The event will also air simultaneously on Corus country radio stations Country 105, CISN Country 103.9 and Country 104.

All proceeds raised will be donated equally between Food Banks Canada and the Unison Benevolent Fund to support Canadians during the pandemic.

Spotify will also match every dollar (up to US$10M globally) provided to the Unison Benevolent Fund through their #SpotifyMusicRelief project.

Monday’s episode includes remote performances from Twain with Dallas Smith, Lindsay Ell, and High Valley.

A total of 20 acts are participating through the rest of the week, with others including Brett Kissel, Dean Brody, Gord Bamford, James Barker Band, and MacKenzie Porter.

Every episode will feature one song performed by each artist from their home, as well as a short interview with the headliner and a spotlight on an organization and/or individual who is helping their community.

READ MORE: More Canadians concerned with health of others than their own during pandemic

The Canadian Press

Coronavirus

Most Read