Author J.G. Toews stopped at the Smithers Public Library to read from her debut novel Aug. 2.

Give Out Creek, the first installment of an eventual series, takes place in Nelson, B.C. It was shortlisted for the Arthur Ellis Award for Best Unpublished Crime Novel in 2016.

A former columnist herself, Toews said she shadowed several Black Press journalists working at the Nelson Star to help develop the novel’s protagonist, a reporter named Stella Mosconi.