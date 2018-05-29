Serge Mazerand wins Nautilus Silver Award

Serge Mazerand is many things—pianist, composer, and now an award-winning author.

Mazerand’s book 7 Keys to Serenity: Creating Harmony Within won the 2017 Nautilus Silver Award for personal growth.

7 Keys to Serenity is a guide to healing, health and wellness that tries to get readers to embrace the art of conscious living.

“The awards are important and I’m feeling honoured but what is really rewarding is when I see people coming back to me with tears in their eyes and saying, ‘Serge that book helped me turn my life around.’ (That’s) the real reward,” Mazerand said.

The Nautilus Awards recognizes books and audio books that promote spiritual growth, conscious living and positive social change.

The Smithers resident said it took four years to write the book.

“[I wanted to] create the rhythm and the bounce that I create in music — it was a learning curve,” Mazerand said. “Finding editors [to look at] the manuscript, it was a long, long process and a costly one.”

Mazerand is currently translating his book to french and will embark on a musical tour in Europe this fall.

7 Keys to Serenity can be bought locally at Speedee Interior Stationery and Mountain Eagle Books. It is also available online on Amazon or on Mazerand’s website keystoserenity.com.