Serge Mazerand wins Nautilus Silver Award

Serge Mazerand is many things—pianist, composer, and now an award-winning author.

Serge Mazerand is many things — pianist, composer, and now an award-winning author.

Mazerand’s book 7 Keys to Serenity: Creating Harmony Within won the 2017 Nautilus Silver Award for personal growth.

7 Keys to Serenity is a guide to healing, health and wellness that tries to get readers to embrace the art of conscious living.

“The awards are important and I’m feeling honoured but what is really rewarding is when I see people coming back to me with tears in their eyes and saying, ‘Serge that book helped me turn my life around.’ (That’s) the real reward,” Mazerand said.

The Nautilus Awards recognizes books and audio books that promote spiritual growth, conscious living and positive social change.

The Smithers resident said it took four years to write the book.

“[I wanted to] create the rhythm and the bounce that I create in music — it was a learning curve,” Mazerand said. “Finding editors [to look at] the manuscript, it was a long, long process and a costly one.”

Mazerand is currently translating his book to french and will embark on a musical tour in Europe this fall.

7 Keys to Serenity can be bought locally at Speedee Interior Stationery and Mountain Eagle Books. It is also available online on Amazon or on Mazerand’s website keystoserenity.com.

Previous story
An exhibit of student expression

Just Posted

Trans Mountain court action continues, John Horgan says

Federal takeover doesn’t change oil spill risk to B.C. coast

Liberal government to buy Trans Mountain pipeline for $4.5B

Finance Minister Bill Morneau says Canada is going to buy the Trans Mountain pipeline and all of Kinder Morgan Canada’s core assets for $4.5 billion.

Smithers celebrates Pride

Smithereens gather at rainbow crosswalk to cross into acceptance and celebration.

Natural Resource officers new uniforms stand out

The style update meant for clear identification finally has women’s uniforms and cost B.C. $195,000.

An exhibit of student expression

Valley Youth Show is a biennial event that features works from students from Houston to Hazelton.

Trans Mountain pipeline: Politics run deep

Project poses major federal and provincial implications

Pregnant B.C. teacher named victim of fatal crash

Students of Anne McClymont Elementary in Kelowna grapple with loss after death of well-loved teacher

BREAKING: Evacuation order and alert lifted for Allie Lake fire area

Imminent threat to lives or property diminished

Missing monkey escapes Vancouver Island animal sanctuary

“It took off into the forest, across the road, hasn’t been seen since”

B.C. Indigenous leader welcomes Trans Mountain pipeline buyout by feds

Bailout bodes well for those depending on pipeline project’s success, says Chilliwack-area chief

Flash floods destroy U.S. city

Residents in Maryland are dealing with devastating flood waters destroying homes and businesses

B.C. ambulance carrying injured cyclist stuck half an hour waiting for train

Regulations say crossings have to be cleared immediately for emergency vehicles

Canada to field veteran squad against Germany in women’s soccer friendly

Christine Sinclair is team captain, set to play at Hamilton’s Tim Hortons Field

Auditor general says unleashed bureaucrats bungled Phoenix, costing millions

More than half of the federal government’s 290,000 employees have reported being affected by Phoenix

Most Read

  • An exhibit of student expression

    Valley Youth Show is a biennial event that features works from students from Houston to Hazelton.

  • Serge Mazerand wins Nautilus Silver Award

    Serge Mazerand is many things—pianist, composer, and now an award-winning author.