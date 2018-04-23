Royal baby: It’s a boy for Kate and William

The Duchess of Cambridge has given birth to her third child, a boy weighing 8 pounds, 7 ounces.

FILE - In this Thursday, March 22, 2018 file photo, Britain’s Prince William and Kate, Duchess of Cambridge visit Sports Aid at the Copperbox Arena in London. Kensington Palace says Prince William’s wife, the Duchess of Cambridge has entered a London hospital to give birth to the couple’s third child. The former Kate Middleton traveled by car on Monday morning, April 23, 2018 to the private Lindo Wing of St. Mary’s Hospital in central London. The palace says she was in “the early stages of labor.” (Chris Jackson/Pool via AP, File)

For Kate, the wait is over. The Duchess of Cambridge gave birth Monday to a healthy baby boy — a third child for Kate and Prince William and fifth in line to the British throne.

The couple’s Kensington Palace office announced news of the birth about five hours after the 36-year-old duchess and her husband travelled by car from their Kensington Palace home to the private Lindo Wing of St. Mary’s Hospital in central London.

The palace said the baby prince was born at 11:01 a.m. (1001 GMT; 6:01 a.m. EDT) and weighed in at eight pounds, seven ounces (3.8 kilograms). Prince William was in attendance, and the palace said mother and child were both doing well.

“The queen, the Duke of Edinburgh, the Prince of Wales, the Duchess of Cornwall, Prince Harry and members of both families have been informed and are delighted with the news,” the palace said in a statement.

In a mix of tradition and modernity, the news was announced by the palace on Twitter — and will also be posted on an easel in the forecourt of Buckingham Palace.

The baby is a younger brother to 4-year-old Prince George and Princess Charlotte, who turns 3 next week. Both were born at the same hospital, as were William and his younger brother Prince Harry.

The baby’s name, which has been subject to a flurry of bets, hasn’t been announced. Arthur and James are among bookmakers’ favourites for the new prince, whose full title will be His Royal Highness, Prince (Name) of Cambridge.

Monday is St. George’s Day, England’s national day, but the baby is unlikely to be given the name since his older brother already has it.

The new arrival is Queen Elizabeth II’s sixth great-grandchild and bumps Prince Harry to sixth place in the line of succession. He’s fifth in line, after grandfather Prince Charles, father Prince William and the two older siblings.

Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Cambridge was safely delivered of a son at 1101hrs.
The baby weighs 8lbs 7oz and The…

Posted by The Royal Family on Monday, April 23, 2018

The 36-year-old duchess, formerly Kate Middleton, carried out her last official engagement on March 22 before going on maternity leave.

As in her previous pregnancies, Kate suffered from hyperemesis gravidarum, a severe form of morning sickness. Officials announced both her previous pregnancies before the traditional 12-week mark because she was too unwell to attend public engagements.

The birth was overseen by a team of doctors including consultant obstetrician Guy Thorpe-Beeston and consultant gynecologist Alan Farthing — who were also called in for the births of George and Charlotte — as well as the hospital’s midwives.

Television crews, journalists and royal fans had set up camp outside the hospital for the “royal baby watch” since early April in anticipation of the arrival.

John Loughrey, a veteran royal-watcher who has been camped outside the hospital for two weeks, said the baby would be “very good for our country and of course Her Majesty the queen.”

“I’m so pleased it’s St. George’s Day,” he said before the birth was announced. “St. George himself would be very pleased if the baby’s born today.”

Related: Prince William and Kate expecting third child

Related: Mission Hill Winery visit engages Prince William and Kate

Sylvia Hui And Jill Lawless, The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

 

Town Crier Tony Appleton announces that the Duchess of Cambridge has given birth to a baby boy outside the Lindo wing at St Mary’s Hospital in London London, Monday, April 23, 2018. Kensington Palace says the Duchess of Cambridge has given birth to her third child, a boy weighing 8 pounds, 7 ounces (3.8 kilograms). (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)

Previous story
Something mysterious about art and life that is not perfect

Just Posted

Students want Smithers to take on plastic bag problem

After a survey that had 430 responses, Hannah Pow and Jessica Walton laid out a plan.

Rural recycle depot opens

RDBN gets into recycling

Something mysterious about art and life that is not perfect

Gitxsan artist explains her exhibit at Smithers Art Gallery.

Victim of drunk driver speaks at Smithers Secondary School

Paralympic medalist encourages students to make smart driving decisions.

Bear activity closes Perimeter Trail sections

Hungry bears waking up from hibernation close southwest Perimeter Trail.

North Coast teachers learn the language of technology

School District 52 teachers learned about circuits, Microbits and JavaScripts on April 20

Plane makes a surprise landing on the Coquihalla

Social media was alive Sunday night with pictures from Coquihalla commuters.

Royal baby: It’s a boy for Kate and William

The Duchess of Cambridge has given birth to her third child, a boy weighing 8 pounds, 7 ounces.

Trump says North Korea agreed to denuclearize. It hasn’t.

Trump is claiming that North Korea has agreed to “denuclearization” before his potential meeting with Kim, but that’s not the case.

Suspect in deadly Waffle House shooting still being sought

Police say Travis Reinking is the suspect in a shooting at a Waffle House restaurant Sunday in Nashville that left four people dead.

G7 warned of Russian threats to western democracy

Ukraine foreign minister Pavlo Klimkin warns G7 of Russian war against Western democracy

Vancouver Island man killed in Peru

Friends of Woodroffe have posted messages of condolences on social media pages.

Dix says B.C. remains focused on fighting youth overdoses in wake of teen’s death

Elliot Eurchuk’s parents say he died at his Oak Bay home after taking street drugs

North Coast teachers learn the language of technology

School District 52 teachers learned about circuits, Microbits and JavaScripts on April 20

Most Read