Bulkley Valley Christian School cast members of The Princess and the Pea playing May 4-5. Contributed photo

Rollicking spin on a familiar classic this weekend

Bulkley Valley Christian School performs Princess and the Pea at Della Herman Theatre.

If you thought you knew the story of The Princess and The Pea, you may be in for a walloping surprise!

Did you know, for instance, that Princess Winnifred actually swam the moat to reach Prince Dauntless the Drab? Or that it may not have been the pea at all that caused the princess a sleepless night?

Carried on a wave of beguiling songs, by turns hilarious and raucous, romantic and melodic, this rollicking spin on the familiar classic of royal courtship and comeuppance provides for some side-splitting shenanigans. Chances are, you’ll never look at fairy tales quite the same way again.

Catch the Bulkley Valley Christian School performance at Della Herman Theatre on Friday or Saturday, May 4-5.

